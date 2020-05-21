Trump gives a backdoor bailout to major polluter with a shady past
Chesapeake Energy, Main Beneficiary of BLM’s Lease Suspensions, Has Been Fined Nearly $14 Million In Environmental Penalties and $25 Million For RacketeeringQ1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreWASHINGTON, D.C. –One of the largest beneficiaries of a new pro-industry Interior Department policy is an energy company with a long list of environmental violations and has been penalized for racketeering, according to a new report from Politico.The new policy allows oil and gas companies to pause their leases without paying rent to the government, which amounts to a massive give away to ind…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: