Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump hilariously mocked for saying ‘if we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases’

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s remarks at an Allentown medical supply facility are being pointed to as proof he not only opposes testing for coronavirus but doesn’t understand why Americans need to be tested.

And he’s getting royally rousted for them.

On Thursday Trump visited an Owens & Minor distribution plant, telling employees in a speech that testing is overrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It could be that testing’s frankly,” he said, taking a long pause, “ah, overrated?”

He also suggested it would be better to not test.

“When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.”

Upon learning of the President’s remarks, many mocked him for what sounded like a suggestion the would be less people infected with coronavirus if there were less testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is producing and shipping millions in campaign merchandise as workers face coronavirus threat

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

On Thursday, CBS News reported that President Donald Trump's campaign has sold $4 million in merchandise just in the months of March and April. And much of this is being produced in U.S. factories, even as workers face the risk of coronavirus.

"According to FEC filings, its single largest campaign expenditure in March was a nearly $1.2 million payment to its supplier – Ace Specialties – for "buttons, stickers, hats, signs, and rally signs." Since the beginning of 2017, the Trump campaign has spent more than $10.5 million on campaign swag," reported Sarah Ewall-Wice and Nicole Sganga. "Louisiana, the home state of the Trump campaign's primary fulfillment center, never closed manufacturing, but it did issue stricter operation guidance during the coronavirus pandemic. That has not stopped production."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Deans of public health schools to Trump: Triple daily COVID-19 testing now or US ‘doomed’ to vicious shutdown cycle

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

"All recommendations agree that the cornerstone for not only bending the curve, but bringing the virus to heel, is widely available intensive testing and the ability to trace and quarantine."

Public Citizen was joined by the deans of four public health colleges on Thursday to demand that the federal government pour significantly more resources into Covid-19 testing and contact tracing to monitor and help stem the spread of the virus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘150,000 Americans sacrificed for the stock market’: Jared Kushner reportedly advised less COIVD-19 testing to calm Wall Street

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

"Kushner's advice did nothing to prevent a market crash, and it's likely that the administration's refusal to act in time only threw the economy into more chaos."

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special advisor Jared Kushner reportedly urged his father-in-law in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic not to prioritize testing or ordering potentially life-saving equipment like ventilators because of fears it might drive down stock prices.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image