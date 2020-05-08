Trump hosting GOP senators for lunch in the White House after coming in close contact with coronavirus-infected valet

President Donald Trump is hosting the entire Republican Senate caucus for lunch Friday in the White House State Dining Room, just two days after his personal valet tested positive for coronavirus.

The CDC and medical experts say anyone who comes in contact with someone testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days.

President Trump has rejected mask-wearing and social distancing, saying he is tested weekly for coronavirus. After he was told his valet was coronavirus-positive, he was furious.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After learning that one of his valets was infected, Trump became ‘lava level mad’ at his staff and said he doesn’t feel it is doing all it can to protect him, according to a person close to the White House,” NBC News reported.

“So we test once a week. Now we’re going to go testing once a day,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “But even when you test once a day, somebody could — something happens where they catch something.”

Related: All White House Officials Will Now Wear Masks When Close to Trump After President ‘Not Happy’ His Valet Tested Positive