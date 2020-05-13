Trump: ‘I totally disagree’ with Dr. Fauci on reopening schools

Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before Congress Tuesday, saying that opening the country back up now would ultimately contribute to much more suffering and death among the American people.

Appearing on Fox Wednesday, Trump said he doesn’t agree with Fauci and wants to see children back in schools and everyone back to work.

“Anthony is a good person, a very good person. I’ve disagreed with him,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo. “I think that we have to open our schools … I totally disagree with him on schools.”

It’s unclear what Trump is referring to, as Fauci said nothing on Tuesday about keeping schools closed. His statement was that a vaccine and treatments wouldn’t be ready by the fall.

Fauci also said previously that he thought the ban came too late and that the United States should have focused more on mitigation. Once it was in place, Fauci was in support of it.

According to pool reports, Trump said he doesn’t consider a state open unless it opens schools.

“I think you should absolutely open the schools,” Trump said.

Watch the clip below: