Trump: ‘I totally disagree’ with Dr. Fauci on reopening schools

Fauci also said previously that he thought the ban came too late and that the United States should have focused more on mitigation. Once it was in place, Fauci was in support of it.
According to pool reports, Trump said he doesn’t consider a state open unless it opens schools.
“I think you should absolutely open the schools,” Trump said.
Watch the clip below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Using his emergency powers this Tuesday, Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order limiting the state's hospitals and medical workers' legal liability during the coronavirus pandemic. But as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, he added a special provision that excludes abortion care workers from those protections.
"The order signed Tuesday renews authority first granted in April that designates hospitals and frontline medical staffers as 'auxiliary emergency management workers' and provides them additional legal protection from personal injury lawsuits during the pandemic," AJC reports. "For the first time, however, the Republican also specifically exempts from protection the medical employees who perform abortions. His office said in a statement the decision will not affect facilities that doctors use to perform abortions."
Acting Director of National Intelligence Grenell decided to wage a war against the former Obama administration for being concerned about why Michel Flynn was talking to Russia about sanctions when neither he nor President Donald Trump were sworn into office yet.
As MMFA researcher Matthew Gertz noted, Grenell pulled call data from a series of days ahead of the call between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Gertz asked why Grenell would be so curious about days prior to Flynn's call.
"Which mainly makes me curious what happened Dec. 14-16 that raised so many alarms at Treasury/NATO/etc," he tweeted.