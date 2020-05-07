Trump: ‘I would certainly consider’ bringing Michael Flynn back to work at the White House

Former Director of National Intelligence Michael Flynn was fired from the White House after he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his interactions with the Russian government prior to President Donald Trump being sworn in. Flynn contacted former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to discuss easing sanctions on them while former President Barack Obama was still the president.

Pence said in a recent statement Flynn’s lie about the Russians appears to have been unintentional.

“I’m more inclined to believe it was unintentional than ever before,” Pence said last week while visiting Indiana. “When you see the nature of abusive actions by Justice Department officials toward him, it’s deeply troubling.”

During a report on the developments of the Flynn case, NBC News reporter Hans Nichols pointed out that Trump indicated a willingness to hire Flynn back.

“I would certainly consider it,” said Trump. “It looks to me like Michael Flynn would be exonerated, based on everything I’ve seen.”

“I will only say this: I think that General Flynn is a wonderful man. He had a wonderful career and it was a disgrace what happened to General Flynn,” Trump said during a coronavirus task force briefing at the end of April. “Let’s see what happens now. But what happened to General Flynn should never happen again in our country.”

