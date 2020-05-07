Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump: ‘I would certainly consider’ bringing Michael Flynn back to work at the White House

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Director of National Intelligence Michael Flynn was fired from the White House after he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his interactions with the Russian government prior to President Donald Trump being sworn in. Flynn contacted former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to discuss easing sanctions on them while former President Barack Obama was still the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence said in a recent statement Flynn’s lie about the Russians appears to have been unintentional.

“I’m more inclined to believe it was unintentional than ever before,” Pence said last week while visiting Indiana. “When you see the nature of abusive actions by Justice Department officials toward him, it’s deeply troubling.”

During a report on the developments of the Flynn case, NBC News reporter Hans Nichols pointed out that Trump indicated a willingness to hire Flynn back.

“I would certainly consider it,” said Trump. “It looks to me like Michael Flynn would be exonerated, based on everything I’ve seen.”

“I will only say this: I think that General Flynn is a wonderful man. He had a wonderful career and it was a disgrace what happened to General Flynn,” Trump said during a coronavirus task force briefing at the end of April. “Let’s see what happens now. But what happened to General Flynn should never happen again in our country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Senate fails to override Trump’s veto on bipartisan measure to limit his war powers

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

The US Senate on Thursday failed to override President Donald Trump's veto of a bipartisan measure that would have limited his power to attack Iran.

Lawmakers voted 49-44 to support the resolution that passed Congress earlier this year, short of the two-thirds majority necessary to override the president's veto of what he called a "very insulting" effort to curb his powers.

That bipartisan resolution said the president cannot commit US forces to hostilities against Iran or any part of its government or military without explicit authorization from Congress.

The measure stemmed from fears among both Trump's Republicans and Democrats that the White House was at risk of stumbling into war with the Islamic republic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The disturbing ideology lurking behind Trump and anti-lockdown protesters’ calls to return to normal

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Americans dutifully stayed at home to prevent outbreaks like the ones playing out in China and Italy. Although a majority of Americans continue to support quarantine orders intended to quell the spread of the virus, a growing number of anti-lockdown protests across the nation are sending a clear message that they don’t care about spreading infection or the rising death toll. The whiteness of the protests alongside the stark racial disparities in COVID-19 mortality underscores that the desire to reopen businesses is rooted in white supremacy. As if it weren’t already clear, in Michigan where the nation’s most prominent protest took place, armed white men demanded an end to the lockdown while carrying Confederate flags, swastikas, and nooses.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The world is falling apart but Trump still wants women to clear pointless obstacles to get birth control

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Getting my birth control during the pandemic was not exactly easy. I had my annual exam scheduled for April 15, but it was canceled with a phone call. I managed to get a request in for my prescription renewal before the harried nurse got me off the phone, but she was too overwhelmed to deal with the mail-in pharmacy I usually use. So I put on my mask and stood in line at the local pharmacy for half an hour to get three little pill packets that will last until August.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image