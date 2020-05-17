Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump interrupts PGA to blame Obama for the COVID-19 crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

Former President Barack Obama may have been out of office for three years, but the 2019 coronavirus was somehow made worse by him, according to President Donald Trump.

Interrupting the PGA on Sunday, NBC interviewed Trump over the phone, where he name-dropped golfers claiming that he knew them. Then he quickly turned from hoping to bring back sports to blaming Obama for the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Trump, he was left woefully unprepared due to Obama, who left office in 2017. Trump has not yet revealed what he spent the subsequent three years doing if there was such a lack of resources. During Trump’s first two years in office, the Republican Party ran the House, Senate, and White House.

COVID-19 is so named because it stands for coronavirus found in 2019. Obama had been out of office for just under three years during the discovery of the coronavirus. No tests could be invented for coronavirus three years before the virus existed, though Trump seems confused by the timeline about when he took over the White House and when the COVID-19 crisis began.

Trump hasn’t gotten good marks from the public about his handling of the crisis. A majority of Americans believe it’s too soon to reopen. Still, Trump moves forward.

At the close of an interview, a voice congratulates NBC’s Mike Tirico for the interview. Twitter users thought that it was Trump, though the voices don’t seem to quite match.

Listen to the Trump interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Tennessee software exec loses job after meme suggests pay-per-view lynching of Obama: report

Published

53 mins ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

A Tennessee software executive is reportedly out of a job over images circulating on social media that suggest he wanted to see a pay-per-view lynching of former President Barack Obama.

The Chatanooga Times Free Press reported on Sunday that Transcard, a software company in based in Chatanooga, had removed an employee who posted offensive content.

Screen shots reviewed by the paper indicated that Transcard Vice President of IT Gary Casper posted an image of Obama with a noose around his neck. The image included the hashtag #PayPerView.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Laura Ingraham, working from home: Democrats pushing ‘panic porn’ because they ‘don’t like you’

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Fox News prime-time host Laura Ingraham, who has no medical or scientific expertise, mocked public health concerns about vaccines, testing and contact tracing programs on her show Friday, accusing Democrats of pushing "panic porn" because "they don't even like you."

This article first appeared in Salon.

Ingraham offered fulsome praise of President Trump's Friday afternoon Rose Garden address, saying that Trump had "set a high bar with an aggressive timeline" for a vaccine, but that "he gave America at the same time just what she needed: optimism for opening."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘90,000 Americans dead’: Eric Trump slammed for calling COVID-19 crisis a Democratic hoax that will ‘magically disappear’

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s younger adult son is being criticized for falsely claiming on national television that the COVID-19  crisis is a Democratic hoax that will “disappear” after the November presidential election. Eric Trump said that Democrats are hyping the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent conservatives from attending his father’s campaign re-election rallies.

“Listen, Biden loves this,” Eric Trump, a vice president at the Trump Organization, told Fox News host “Judge Jeanine” Pirro on Saturday night. “They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image