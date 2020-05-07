Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is afraid wearing a mask will ‘send the wrong message’ and hurt his re-election chances: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The irony of President Donald Trump’s refusal to wear a mask this week at a mask-manufacturing plant did not go unnoticed, even though he claimed the head of Honeywell told him he did not need to – despite signs to the contrary.

But The Associated Press reports the real reason President Trump refuses to wear a mask is he thinks it will hurt his re-election chances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has told White House and campaign aides in private he believes if he wears a mask it will “send the wrong message.” Mask-wearing is to protect other people, not the wearer.

“The president said doing so would make it seem like he is preoccupied with health instead of focused on reopening the nation’s economy — which his aides believe is the key to his reelection chances in November,” the AP adds.

Trump has always followed the “do as I say and not as I do” doctrine.

On Wednesday a reporter in the Oval Office mentioned to the President that he did not wear a mask when touring the mask-making facility.

Trump claimed he was told he didn’t have to, and added, “as you know we were far away from people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The reporter then mentioned that Trump was holding an event honoring nurses and yet he was not practicing social distancing or wearing a mask.

“Mr. President, what kind of message does it send if you’re surrounded by nurses who are not social distancing and not wearing masks?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well I can’t help that,” Trump snarled. “I mean look I’m trying to be nice I’m signing a bill, and you criticize us. Look, here’s the story: there’s nothing I can do to satisfy the media, the Democrats, or the fake news, and I understand that.”

Trump was the one who made the public announcement last month that the CDC was urging all Americans to wear masks to protect those around them and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he made the announcement he interjected, “I don’t think that I’m going to be doing it.” On national television.

Trump also mocked the idea months ago that people should stop shaking hands.

At a Fox News town hall in March Trump said, “you can’t be a politician and not shake hands. And I’ll be shaking hands with people—and they want to say hello and hug you and kiss you—I don’t care.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Another 3.2 million Americans filed new jobless claims last week

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

New claims for unemployment benefits filed by US workers declined slightly last week, but were still a staggering 3.2 million, government data said Thursday.

The data from the Labor Department bring the total claims filed since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close their doors to stop the virus's spread, to 33.5 million.

The number of claims filed last week were slightly more than analysts expected and underscore the continuing damage done by the pandemic the United States, where 73,095 people have died from the disease and 1,227,430 cases have been reported as of Wednesday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House reporter explains the frightening motivation behind Trump’s coronavirus response

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough often attacks President Donald Trump for being a political “day trader” — meaning that he has a painfully short attention span and bases his actions on the current news cycle rather than being able to look at the big picture. And when Jonathan Lemire, a White House correspondent for the Associated Press (AP), appeared on “Morning Joe” on Thursday, May 7, he asserted that the news cycle and media coverage are driving Trump’s handling of the coronavirus task force.

Mika Brzezinski, who hosts “Morning Joe” with Scarborough, asked Lemire why Trump had suddenly changed his mind about possibly winding down that task force. Brzezinski asked, “Does (Trump) know that when you talk about shutting down a task force one day, and 24 hours later, you say people called him, that he is thinking and flying off the seat of his pants? Does he know he is exposing himself by the day, as to not being fully connected with the gravity of this problem? Is anyone helping him?”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Damning charts show how Trump’s response has put America way behind in beating COVID-19

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's determination to reopen the American economy during the COVID-19 pandemic comes even as the United States is still averaging around 2,000 new deaths per day.

Damning charts posted by Harvard epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding show that multiple countries around the world have managed to get new cases of the disease way down from their peaks, including Australia, Croatia, South Korea, Norway, and Lebanon.

The United States, along with countries such as Sweden and the United Kingdom, meanwhile, have only seen their cases plateau without any significant progress made in getting cases lower.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image