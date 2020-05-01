Trump is ‘clearly flailing right now’ and ‘most Americans don’t believe’ him: CNN’s John Harwood
CNN’s John Harwood on Friday said that President Donald Trump is pitching conspiracy theories about the novel coronavirus being manufactured in a lab because he has no other way of recovering politically.
While discussing the president ignoring an intelligence assessment that states that there is no evidence that the virus was manmade, Harwood said that the president is simply trying to find some kind of scapegoat to blame for the deadly disease that has so far killed 63,000 Americans in less than two months.
“This is a president who is clearly flailing right now,” he said. “He entered this crisis with weak credibility. Polls throughout the administration have shown that most Americans don’t believe the president. Secondly, two-thirds of the american people think that he’s been behind the curve on this crisis.”
He then recounted some of the wild ideas the president has thrown out during the pandemic.
“A week ago, this is a president who suggested injecting disinfectant into people’s bodies to — as a curative measure in this crisis,” he said. “Now the president is attempting to hold up China as the bogeyman in this situation.”
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
How the pandemic is a accelerating a worldwide shift to authoritarianism — especially in America
I’ve spent the past few semesters teaching seminars on democracy, populism, and authoritarianism. It is not an exaggeration to say that the coronavirus pandemic represents a fresh challenge to democracy, not just in the United States, but across the world.
Events of recent years – Brexit, the election of President Trump, and the rise of nativist, populist movements in countries as diverse as Hungary, Turkey, and Brazil – had already led experts like Tim Snyder and Yascha Mounk to warn that the norms upholding liberal democracy are globally at risk.
2020 Election
Trump is ‘increasingly unnerved’ because his own campaign knows he’s losing to Joe Biden: CNN reporter
President Donald Trump has been flying off the handle recently because officials from his own campaign have warned him that he's currently losing the 2020 presidential election.
CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond told host John Berman on Thursday that Trump is raging against his own officials after they showed him dire polling data from swing states in the last week.
"President Trump is growing increasingly unnerved about his prospect for re-election, particularly in the last week as he's gotten updates from campaign and RNC officials showing he's losing in key battleground states to the former vice president, Joe Biden," Diamond explained.
Breaking Banner
Trump yelled at campaign manager Brad Parscale for his dropping poll numbers — and threatened to sue him: report
On Wednesday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump yelled at Brad Parscale, his 2020 campaign manager, on Friday.
During the course of this exchange, Trump reportedly blamed Parscale for his declining poll numbers against former Vice President Joe Biden — and even threatened to sue Parscale, although CNN suggested that this was likely not a serious threat.
This exchange comes as the president is receiving poor marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with increasing numbers of Americans believing he failed to act quickly enough. It also comes after days of bad press from his suggestion, at a press conference last week, that scientists should look into injecting disinfectant into people to treat the virus.