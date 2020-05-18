Trump is conducting an ‘intentional obliteration of oversight’ — and most Republicans don’t care: CNN’s Berman

President Donald Trump in recent weeks has fired multiple inspectors general who have conducted investigations into his administration’s actions.

A CNN panel warned on Monday that this is an ominous trend that bodes ill for accountability within the executive branch, as host John Berman argued that Trump has been able to get away with it thanks to the complicity of his own party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a clear, intentional obliteration of oversight,” Berman said. “The question is, why does oversight make Donald Trump so nervous and why are Republicans by and large willing to let him get away with it?”

CNN political analyst David Gregory then chimed in to express astonishment that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who in the past has championed the cause of inspectors general, has remained mostly quiet so far.

“The likes of Sen. Grassley have always stood up for inspectors general before need to have their voice heard,” he said. “There’s a reason why you have accountability checks within the bureaucracy: Because they’re worthwhile. There’s no evidence that the inspectors general have an ax to grind.”

Co-host Alisyn Camerota said that the purge of IGs should be enough to make anyone suspicious of Trump’s intentions.

“If you fire five inspector generals in the space of a month and you fire some of them at 5:00 p.m. on a Friday after some of the news cycle is over, at some point don’t people have to ask, what are you trying to hide?” she asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.