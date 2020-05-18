Trump is living in a ‘social media bubble’ and isn’t reaching most Americans: Pulitzer Prize-winner

On Monday, Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman remarked on Twitter that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric increasingly seems out of step with anything concerning the average Americans’ fears of the pandemic or the economic collapse.

Instead, she said, Trump is trying to appease a “social media bubble” that consists of his angry fans who want to relitigate the events of the 2016 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president is increasingly playing in a social media bubble that most of the country isn’t living in, where 2016 is forever. Most of the country is either scared, or frustrated by the closures, or terrified about their finances. https://t.co/u8TKtk7qpW — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 18, 2020

The president has been pushing aggressively for businesses to reopen regardless of medical circumstances or expert opinion. He has also been trying to stir up public outrage over what he calls “Obamagate,” which is an evidence-free insinuation that former President Barack Obama tried to use the Justice Department to go after his campaign for political purposes.