Trump is ‘losing it’ and ‘devolving down into rabbit holes of conspiracy theories’: Conservative TV host
On Monday, conservative CNN talk show host S. E. Cupp slammed President Donald Trump for his behavior amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think no matter who the president is, there’s always going to be someone criticizing the response to a disaster,” said anchor Brianna Keilar. “But something that has been true since the beginning of this is that the president really had a real opportunity, handed one, to unify people, to lead, to set a tone, and he’s really squandering it, isn’t he?”
“I think we should say, Brianna, this has long gone past offensive, and distasteful. I think what we’re seeing is the president losing it,” said Cupp. “I don’t think that the president’s behavior is that of a healthy, stable, balanced person. That he can’t focus all of his energy and efforts and attention on this global pandemic, on securing the physical and economic safety and health of this country, is very alarming. Instead, devolving down these rabbit holes of conspiracy theories, baseless conspiracy theories as you pointed out, attacking women for their looks and their weight, you know, threatening governors, one in Michigan for mail-in voting, another in North Carolina for not guaranteeing a full house at the RNC.”
“This is not how a healthy, controlled person would behave at all, let alone during a pandemic, and on a weekend meant to honor the memories of our fallen soldiers,” added Cupp. “I think it’s time for us to just call this what it is. The president is not well.”
Trump ally: It’s ‘unrealistic’ to say president shouldn’t golf just because people are dying of COVID-19
On CNN Monday, former Trump adviser and Republican lobbyist David Urban defended President Donald Trump's decision to take a golf outing as coronavirus deaths approached 100,000.
"Every death is horrible," Urban said. However, "people die in America every day, and just to expect the president to sit frozen in his office is unrealistic."
Watch below:
The US approaches 100,000 coronavirus deaths, while this weekend President Trump played golf.
Close Trump confidante @DavidJUrban says “every death is horrible," but "people die in America every day, and just to expect the president to sit frozen in his office is unrealistic.” pic.twitter.com/rYnVaUD0Tc
CNN
Watching Trump read from teleprompter is like a ‘parallel universe’ compared to his crazy tweets: CNN’s John King
President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a somber Memorial Day address -- and CNN host John King remarked about how strange it was to see him acting presidential.
Even though the president spent the weekend launching angry attacks on his political foes that included a baseless accusation of murder against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, he stuck entirely to reading from the teleprompter during his Memorial Day speech, which included stirring stories of courage about members of America's armed forces.