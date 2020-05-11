Trump is making ‘the dumbest possible move’ with his newest campaign strategy: Nate Silver
President Donald Trump over the weekend has been ramping up attacks on former President Barack Obama, despite the fact that Obama will not be on the ballot in 2020.
FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver, however, thinks that Trump is making a historic blunder if he really tries to turn the 2020 election into a popularity contest between him and Obama.
“Turning the election into a referendum on Obama vs. Trump would seem to be one of the dumbest possible moves for Trump given Obama’s popularity, which was pretty good when he left office and has improved since,” Silver writes on Twitter, and then links to a 2018 analysis written by Perry Bacon, Jr. showing that Obama’s favorability numbers positively dwarf Trump’s.
“Obama’s 19-point advantage over Trump is huge,” Bacon wrote at the time. “Obama is not some hypothetical figure: He ran for president twice, and 46 percent (2008) and then 47 percent (2012) of the country voted for the other candidate.”
According to polling averages at Real Clear Politics, 59 percent of Americans view Obama favorably, while just 36 percent have an unfavorable view of him.
Trump, in contrast, currently has a favorable rating of 42 percent, with an unfavorable rating of 52 percent.
Economists pour cold water on Trump’s promise of a swift post-pandemic recovery
Donald Trump's dream that the U.S. economy will swiftly bounce back once America gets back to work following a nationwide shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was dashed by economists speaking with the Wall Street Journal who said it will more likely be a long arduous climb that could take two years or more.
With the president and members of the Republican Party hoping and praying for a quick economic rebound that could salvage what might be a devastating November election for the GOP, analysts claim the so-called "V-shaped" return to economic health is likely out of the question.
Trump’s gaslighting of America over increased pandemic safety is falling apart: columnist
According to Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, Donald Trump's attempts to re-open the economy in an attempt to salvage his re-election hopes took a major hit with the Friday announcement that the COVID-19 virus has now invaded the White House and infected several staffers.
Under the headline, "Trump's latest effort to gaslight America is falling apart, " Sargent suggested news of the coronavirus infecting upper-level aides is "devastating " to the president's happy talk that the pandemic is being brought under control and the country can get back to business as usual.
