Trump is producing and shipping millions in campaign merchandise as workers face coronavirus threat

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, CBS News reported that President Donald Trump’s campaign has sold $4 million in merchandise just in the months of March and April. And much of this is being produced in U.S. factories, even as workers face the risk of coronavirus.

“According to FEC filings, its single largest campaign expenditure in March was a nearly $1.2 million payment to its supplier – Ace Specialties – for “buttons, stickers, hats, signs, and rally signs.” Since the beginning of 2017, the Trump campaign has spent more than $10.5 million on campaign swag,” reported Sarah Ewall-Wice and Nicole Sganga. “Louisiana, the home state of the Trump campaign’s primary fulfillment center, never closed manufacturing, but it did issue stricter operation guidance during the coronavirus pandemic. That has not stopped production.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, on the other hand, has paused production as a safety precaution for several weeks — although they are getting ready to resume manufacturing.

“We have temporarily suspended order fulfillment for the safety of our printing and fulfillment staff, due to COVID-19. Orders may still be placed, and we will ship them as soon as we are able to return to normal operations. We will notify all supporters who place an order at this time by email as soon as normal operations resume,” said a message on the Biden website until recently.

“According to its website, the Biden campaign store is administered by bumperactive.com based out of Austin,” said the report. “In early May, Texas announced non-essential manufacturing facilities would be allowed to begin operating at 25% of total occupancy starting May 18.”


