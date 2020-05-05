Quantcast
Trump is resigned about America's economic crisis: 'That is what it is'

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump did not have an answer when asked about how much further the economy will plunge during a Tuesday interview with ABC News anchor David Muir.

“There are 30 million Americans who are unemployed, you don’t need me to tell you that,” Muir said.

“We’re expecting the new unemployment rate this week, there have been forecasts, 15, 16, 17%,” he noted. “One of your advisors projected an unemployment rate of 19% — that’s nearly one in five Americans without a job.”

“How bad is this going to get?” Muir asked.

“Well, that is what it is,” Trump replied.

“And you know, it’s very interesting, even the Democrats aren’t blaming me for that,” Trump falsely claimed.

In fact, Democrats have repeatedly blasted the administration for a coronavirus response that made the economic crisis worse.

Texas governor slammed after being caught on hot mic admitting his reopen order will worsen the pandemic

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

On Tuesday, leaked audio of a call with state lawmakers revealed that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) admitted his decision to lift lockdowns in Texas will cause more people to be infected with COVID-19.

BREAKING: As @GovAbbott reopens the state in the midst of a rising infection and death rate, leaked audio from a call with Texas Legislators reveals that he knows reopening puts more Texans at risk. #txlege pic.twitter.com/kTK4M8gpSY

Trump slammed for turning coronavirus plant visit into de facto rally: 'Are we paying for this?'

Published

45 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

As President Donald Trump delivered rally-style remarks at a taxpayer-funded visit to an Arizona Honeywell plant manufacturing medical supplies for the coronavirus pandemic, commenters on social media couldn't help but notice the event sung Trump's praises and featured his campaign slogans as if it were a partisan rally — particularly when restauranteur Betty Rivas showed off a "Keep America Great" jacket onstage and proclaimed he would win the Hispanic vote.

REMINDER: This is a taxpayer-funded official White House event, not a campaign one pic.twitter.com/g5lYDGiHsb

'All Latinos are going to vote for you': Official presidential Trump visit turns into 2020 campaign rally

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was supposed to attend a tour of a Honeywell factor on Tuesday that has begun making masks amid the COVID-19 crisis. But the event quickly turned into a Trump rally.

Owners of a Mexican grill in Arizona that have appeared on Fox News took to the stage to announce that all the Latinos are voting for Trump and Latinos love Trump."

Trump then said the supporters at Sammy's Mexican Grill fed 150 health care workers at an assisted living facility and that Sammy's should send him the bill and he'll pay for it himself. Trump generally makes promises that he will pay for things, but frequently backs down after the fact.

