Trump is resigned about America’s economic crisis: ‘That is what it is’

President Donald Trump did not have an answer when asked about how much further the economy will plunge during a Tuesday interview with ABC News anchor David Muir.
“There are 30 million Americans who are unemployed, you don’t need me to tell you that,” Muir said.
“We’re expecting the new unemployment rate this week, there have been forecasts, 15, 16, 17%,” he noted. “One of your advisors projected an unemployment rate of 19% — that’s nearly one in five Americans without a job.”
“How bad is this going to get?” Muir asked.
“Well, that is what it is,” Trump replied.
“And you know, it’s very interesting, even the Democrats aren’t blaming me for that,” Trump falsely claimed.
In fact, Democrats have repeatedly blasted the administration for a coronavirus response that made the economic crisis worse.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.