Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is ‘visibly struggling’: Rachel Maddow says ‘something’s wrong’ with the president

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow issued a dire warning about President Donald Trump following his widely-panned coronavirus press conference on Monday.

“In all seriousness, that the president, right now, in the midst of this crisis, is visibly struggling, there’s something wrong or he’s just not doing okay, I don’t know, but the president apparently just is not able to keep it together right now in his public appearances,” Maddow noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is wrong with the president today? We don’t know. Something is wrong,” she said.

“Whether or not you, you know, like the president or not, whether you enjoy his public effect or not on a regular basis, it is clear that there is something wrong and that’s important whenever the president of the United States is visibly unwound like that,” she explained.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Dr. Tony Fauci to warn of ‘needless suffering and death’ during Senate testimony

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will warn the U.S. Senate of needless death from COVID-19 during Tuesday testimony.

Dr. Tony Fauci is set to testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions via videoconferencing as he is currently on modified quarantine after potential exposure.

"Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and a central figure in the government’s response to the coronavirus, intends to warn the Senate on Tuesday that Americans would experience “needless suffering and death” if the country opens up too quickly," The New York Times reported Monday evening.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is trying to pull his biggest con yet with the US economy — before everything falls apart

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Donald Trump thinks he can trick American voters into believing it's a good thing that one in six workers is out of a job. That's according to Nancy Cook at Politico, who reports that the mood in the White House was one of jubilation at hearing that the unemployment rate had soared to 14.7% — the highest since the Great Depression. That mood reflected "happiness that the figure wasn't as high as it could have been," Cook writes.

This allows Trump to use a strategy he often rolls out to trick the public into seeing his failures as a win: "Throwing out a huge number — like a future 25 percent unemployment rate, or 2 million deaths from the coronavirus — can, in turn, make lower figures seem like a relief."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: White House knows COVID-19 is spiking in the ‘heartland’ — while Trump claims otherwise

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump was triumphant in his attitude toward the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking before reporters in the White House Rose Garden, he declared: "We have met the moment and we have prevailed.”

He also added: "The numbers are coming down very rapidly all throughout the country."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image