Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is ‘waging war on America’ by turning the DOJ on his political enemies: Ex-White House ethics chief

Published

17 mins ago

on

Former director of government ethics, Walter Shaub

On Monday, Campaign Legal Center official and former White House Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub walked through the dire consequences of President Donald Trump’s attacks on oversight and weaponization of the Justice Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is ‘waging war on America’ by turning the DOJ on his political enemies: Ex-White House ethics chief

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

On Monday, Campaign Legal Center official and former White House Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub walked through the dire consequences of President Donald Trump's attacks on oversight and weaponization of the Justice Department.

A President and his allies going after law enforcement officials for investigating them and political rivals for challenging them is a level of corruption that a nation cannot endure for long and hope to remain a republic. But this is a line Trump world has crossed repeatedly: /1

— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 18, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fears of ‘government censorship’ of science after Florida sidelines COVID-19 data chief

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to draw criticism for the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Late last Friday, the architect and manager of Florida's COVID-19 dashboard — praised by White House officials for its accessibility — announced that she had been removed from her post, causing outcry from independent researchers now worried about government censorship," Florida Today reported Monday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet notices Trump’s doctor note doesn’t actually confirm he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

Published

47 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Following President Donald Trump's remarks on Monday that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative for coronavirus, despite an absence of any medical evidence it serves this purpose, the White House put out a statement from the president's doctor saying that their medical team had determined the benefits of hydroxychloroquine "outweighed the relative risks."

But commenters on social media couldn't help noticing one thing the letter did not contain: An actual confirmation that the doctor prescribed hydroxychloroquine for the president.

Continue Reading
 
 