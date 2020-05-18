Trump is ‘waging war on America’ by turning the DOJ on his political enemies: Ex-White House ethics chief

On Monday, Campaign Legal Center official and former White House Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub walked through the dire consequences of President Donald Trump’s attacks on oversight and weaponization of the Justice Department.

A President and his allies going after law enforcement officials for investigating them and political rivals for challenging them is a level of corruption that a nation cannot endure for long and hope to remain a republic. But this is a line Trump world has crossed repeatedly: /1 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 18, 2020

Trump's allies in Congress launched wave after wave of investigations of his political rival in the 2016 election—and they're still at it 7 years after she left govt, undeterred by the lack of evidence (because it isn't about finding evidence, it's about influencing elections)./2 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 18, 2020

Trump called on Russia to investigate that rival. Trump fired the FBI director for investigating him, and admitted his corrupt motive on national television. Trump fired the Attorney General for not stopping the investigation of him, as soon as the 2018 election was over. /3 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 18, 2020

Trump demanded the firing of the FBI deputy director, after he was involved in the investigation. Trump also demanded that the man be deprived of his pension. The FBI deviated from its standard practices to deliver on these presidential demands for vengeance. /4 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 18, 2020

The FBI fired an agent Trump had berated for months, after he worked on the investigation. Trump ordered his counsel to the president to fire the special counsel and, lucky for him, the counsel refused. Trump fired our ambassador to Ukraine for pushing anticorruption reforms./5 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 18, 2020

Trump tried to extort Ukraine into investigating his political rival. Two of Trump's allies in Congress, Johnson and Grassley, undertook the investigation of the political rival that Trump failed to pressure Ukraine into doing. /6 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 18, 2020

Trump retaliated against whistleblowers/witnesses for exposing wrongdoing. Trump replaced DoD's acting IG after he investigated Trump's interference in a $10 billion procurement. Trump replaced the acting HHS IG after she exposed hospital supply shortages during the pandemic./7 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 18, 2020

Trump fired the DNI after his deputy told Congress the Russians are trying to help him win another election. Trump fired the IC IG for notifying Congress of the whistleblower complaint that launched his impeachment. Trump fired the State Dept IG because of his investigations./8 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 18, 2020

Trump replaced the acting DOT IG mysteriously, and we'll likely find out what that IG was looking into. Barr is investigating the investigators who conducting the investigation of Trump. Trump and his congressional allies are investigating those who exposed the Russia link./9 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 18, 2020

