Trump is ‘waving the white flag’ on COVID-19 because beating virus is ‘too difficult’: CNN’s Harwood
CNN’s John Harwood on Wednesday painted a damning portrait of where President Donald Trump’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are headed.
While discussing Trump’s plans to pivot away from containing the virus and toward “reopening” the economy, Harwood told CNN host Erica Hill that the president didn’t seem inclined to do all the work that other countries are doing to keep their people healthy during the pandemic.
“I think, Erica, that the ‘war-time president’ has decided this is too difficult to stick with, that he sort of is waving the white flag,” the reporter explained. “The pressures between trying to make slow headway against the virus, by pressing states to stay closed and to follow the guidelines he laid out, are being met by the counter-pressure from business and from the president’s own thought that he’s got to get the economy up and running for his re-election.”
However, Harwood expressed skepticism that this strategy would prove successful without the virus contained.
“The question is going to be how much can you get the economy up and running when the vast majority of the American people are anxious about going out, how much of an economy can you open up when the virus is out there in such substantial measure and people are so concerned about it?” he said. “It is a gamble the administration is taking that they can move on.”
Watch the video below.
Trump is 'waving the white flag' on COVID-19 because beating virus is 'too difficult' from Brad Reed on Vimeo.
CNN
Trump is ‘waving the white flag’ on COVID-19 because beating virus is ‘too difficult’: CNN’s Harwood
CNN's John Harwood on Wednesday painted a damning portrait of where President Donald Trump's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are headed.
While discussing Trump's plans to pivot away from containing the virus and toward "reopening" the economy, Harwood told CNN host Erica Hill that the president didn't seem inclined to do all the work that other countries are doing to keep their people healthy during the pandemic.
"I think, Erica, that the 'war-time president' has decided this is too difficult to stick with, that he sort of is waving the white flag," the reporter explained. "The pressures between trying to make slow headway against the virus, by pressing states to stay closed and to follow the guidelines he laid out, are being met by the counter-pressure from business and from the president's own thought that he's got to get the economy up and running for his re-election."
CNN
‘Don’t know what world he’s living in’: CNN panelists alarmed that Trump is ready to give up fight against COVID-19
A CNN panel on Wednesday shredded President Donald Trump for essentially declaring the COVID-19 crisis over at a time when thousands of Americans are still dying every day.
Juliette Kayyem, the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Intergovernmental Affairs for President Barack Obama, said that Trump's reported desire to dissolve his own administration's COVID-19 pandemic task force shows he is still in denial about the depth of the crisis.
"Trump has a theory that if there's no task force, then there's no pandemic," she said. "It's clear he wants this to end. I don't know what world he's living in. We're going to continue to have dead and sick, and have states grappling with outbreaks, not just in the next month or two, but continuing into the fall if there's a second wave."
Breaking Banner
The pandemic signals the American age may now be coming to an end
The 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender in May 1945 ought to prompt thoughtful reflection. For Americans, V-E Day, as it was then commonly called, marked the beginning of “our times.” The Covid-19 pandemic may signal that our times are now coming to an end.
Tom Engelhardt, editor and proprietor of TomDispatch, was born less than a year prior to V-E Day. I was born less than two years after its counterpart V-J Day, marking the surrender of Imperial Japan in August 1945.
Tom is a New Yorker, born and bred. I was born and raised in the Midwest.