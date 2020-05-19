Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump just blew up his ally’s own defense of firing a key watchdog

Published

1 min ago

on

Republicans have been struggling to defend President Donald Trump’s crusade against administration inspectors general, a tactic to shut down independent scrutiny that the GOP undoubtedly would have decried under a Democratic White House. And on Monday, Trump admitted that he knew nothing of the reasoning behind his latest firing, completely blowing up the defense given just the day before by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview on Sunday, Johnson had defended Trump’s right to fire inspectors general. It’s important for inspectors general to have independence from the departments they investigate — in the case of the recently fired IG Steve Linick, the State Department — but not from the president, he said.

“I think their independence needs to remain within their agencies,” Johnson said. “They work and serve the president of the United States. So I take a slightly different view in terms of what they should be independent from. They need to retain their independence within the agencies, so they can do inspections and investigations and provide that to their leadership, but primarily to the president.”

“I don’t know the gentleman,” Trump said. “I was happy to do it, Mike requested that I do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a hilarious slip-up, Pompeo himself essentially said the same thing in an interview with the Washington Post. He was pushed on the fact that reports have emerged that Linick was investigating Pompeo personally, which the secretary denied knowing about. In the denial, he accidentally said he made the “decision” to fire Linick, then quickly changed that to “recommendation”:

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not possible that this decision, or my recommendation rather, to the president rather, was based on any effort to retaliate for any investigation that was going on or is currently going on,” he said. “Because I simply don’t know. I’m not briefed on it. I usually see these investigations in final draft form 24 hours, 48 hours before the IG is prepared to release them.

This slip of the tongue made it clear that the decision was 100 percent Pompeo’s call, meaning the IG had none of the independence from his own agency that Johnson supposedly believes is so important. And the fact that Cabinet secretaries can have their inspectors general fired for no reason undermines their independence throughout the executive branch, not just the State Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pompeo also provided no plausible explanation for the firing, saying vaguely:

“I went to the president and made clear to him that Inspector General Linick wasn’t performing a function in a way that we had tried to get him to, that was additive for the State Department, very consistent with what the statute says he’s supposed to be doing,” he said. “The kinds of activities he’s supposed to undertake to make us better, to improve us.”

In fact, this suggests that Pompeo feared Linick would make the department look bad — which is part of his job: uncovering internal wrongdoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

But despite this transparent corruption of the purpose of inspectors general, don’t expect Johnson or other Republicans to hold Trump’s feet to the fire. They’ve proven they’re willing to let him get away with anything, no matter how much it humiliates them.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump receives hilarious response after retweeting resistance member — who was mocking Fox News

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump retweeted one of his prominent online critics during his Monday evening attacks on Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto.

The leader of the free world retweeted "The Hoarse Whisperer" Twitter account. Followed by over a quarter-million, @HoarseWisperer is known for hilarious online jabs at the Republican president.

Here is the tweet Trump spread to his 79.9 million followers:

https://twitter.com/HoarseWisperer/status/1262491487247499265

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Lawrence O’Donnell reports a heartwarming story of good news amid the coronavirus pandemic

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

The host of "The Last Word" on MSNBC reported a heartwarming story that has emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On a walk in Northern Ireland years ago, the great statesman and peacemaker John Hume summarized Irish history when he told me the Irish never forget, and the English never remember," Lawrence O'Donnell recalled.

"The long memory of the Irish people is at work once again tonight as contributions have been pouring in from Ireland to the Navajo and Hopi families COVID-19 relief fund," he noted.

"Many of the Irish donors specifically mentioned the donation made by the Choctaw Nation to a similar fund in 1847 that was set up to help feed the starving people of Ireland in the midst of what was called the Great Famine," O'Donnell explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Arrogance is a hell of a drug’: Newspaper slams Trump for purging oversight to ‘reject all accountability’

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

On Monday, the New York Daily News editorial board excoriated President Donald Trump for his latest move to fire an inspector general, and "reject all accountability" for the executive branch.

"Friday, he sacked State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, reportedly over two separate probes of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: an allegation that he used official staff for personal errands, such as dog-walking, and a far more serious one," wrote the board. "According to Rep. Eliot Engel, who helms the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the IG was investigating 'Trump’s phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image