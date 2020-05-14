Trump loses bid to toss out Emoluments case
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has just rejected President Donald Trump’s attempt to have an emoluments clause case thrown out.
The court ruled 9-6 against the President and in favor of Attorneys General from Maryland and Washington, D.C.
The ruling keeps the case alive, allowing it to continue.
Now: US appeals court keeps 'emoluments' case alive against Trump //// 'Congress and the Supreme Court have severely limited our ability
to grant the extraordinary relief the President seeks' https://t.co/sFvQKfDYN4 pic.twitter.com/YCfbhThoJf
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) May 14, 2020
