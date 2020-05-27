Trump-loving anti-lockdown activist ready to start killing: ‘The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat’

Couy Griffin, an anti-lockdown activist who is also the head of the “Cowboys for Trump” organization, is publicly calling for Democratic governors to be killed for purportedly committing “treason.”
In an interview with The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, Griffin defended telling fellow activists at an anti-lockdown rally that “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”
“You get to pick your poison: you either go before a firing squad, or you get the end of the rope,” he said. “I’ll tell you what, partner, as far as I’m concerned, there’s not an option that’s not on the table.”
Sommer reports that Griffin’s homicidal rage is becoming more common among anti-lockdown activists, despite the fact that lockdown restrictions are easing across the United States.
“On Sunday, anti-lockdown protesters in Frankfort, Kentucky, hung an effigy of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear from a tree outside the state capitol. The effigy bore Beshear’s face and a message: ‘Sic Semper Tyrannis’ [‘Thus Always to Tyrants’],” he writes. “In North Carolina, prominent anti-lockdown activist Adam Smith posted a Facebook Live video on Friday saying he and other activists were ‘willing to kill people’ over coronavirus restrictions.”
“Thus Always to Tyrants” was what John Wilkes Booth said as he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.
Read the whole report here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.