Trump-loving Arizona senator is doing ‘terribly’ — and ‘there’s no way to find a bright spot’: pollster
Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) is polling far behind Democratic challenger Mark Kelly, and one pollster says that the incumbent Republican’s numbers are even worse than they first appear.
In a column for The Arizona Republic, Laurie Roberts cites a new poll from OH Predictive Insights that shows McSally losing to Kelly by a stunning 13 points in a state that has been home to past Republican presidential nominees Barry Goldwater and John McCain.
This represents a deterioration in support for McSally, who trailed Kelly by a comparatively modest nine points in last month’s poll.
“McSally is doing terribly,” pollster Mike Noble tells Roberts. “There’s no way to find a bright spot on that one.”
Roberts dug further into the poll’s internals and found some even more ominous news for McSally.
“The bad news comes from Maricopa County, where Republicans rule,” Roberts writes. “Her Maricopa County numbers are a disaster. In May 2019, this same tracking poll showed Kelly up over McSally, 46%-41%, among likely voters in Maricopa County. In May 2020, Kelly has climbed to 54% in Maricopa County while McSally has dropped to 36%.”
Or put another way, writes Roberts, “Kelly has gone from a five-point advantage in Maricopa County to an 18-point cruise.”
Mnuchin slammed by MSNBC’s Ruhle for not cracking down on COVID-19 corporate fraud
Appearing after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was grilled in a Senate hearing, MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle ripped into the Trump administration official for saying it would be too much work to go after businesses committing COVID-19 aid fraud if they received $2 million or less.
Speaking with host Craig Melvin, Ruhle -- who was once a hedge funder on Wall Street -- recalled how businesses turned around and used tax breaks for buy up their own stock instead of putting money into the economy and fretted that there is now little oversight over how federal funds being distributed will be used.
Paul Krugman: ‘Right-wing crazies’ and Trump don’t care if ‘hundreds of thousands’ workers rush back to work and die
According to Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, Donald Trump is being aided by the "right-wing crazies" who support him as he attempts to rush workers back to work even though public health experts say it could result in hundreds of thousands of more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.
As Krugman notes in his New York Times column, they know it is still dangerous for workers to return, but they don't care because the president and anti-lockdown activists have their own agendas.
