Trump met with his Secretary of State and Pentagon chief on Saturday — and nobody was wearing a mask
President Donald Trump met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday.
The White House released a photo of the Cabinet Room meeting that also included senior military leadership.
In the photo, nobody is seen wearing a mask, even though two White House aides have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked why nobody was wearing a mask. A senior White House official told her it is because everyone in attendance was tested prior to the meeting.
A Senior WH official tells @CBSNews no one was wearing a mask because participants in these direct meetings with POTUS and VP get tested right beforehand and everyone was negative. https://t.co/XazbeM8Owf
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 10, 2020