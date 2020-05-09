Quantcast
Trump met with his Secretary of State and Pentagon chief on Saturday — and nobody was wearing a mask

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday.

The White House released a photo of the Cabinet Room meeting that also included senior military leadership.

In the photo, nobody is seen wearing a mask, even though two White House aides have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked why nobody was wearing a mask. A senior White House official told her it is because everyone in attendance was tested prior to the meeting.

Billionaire Elon Musk threatens removing Tesla from California over ‘fascist’ coronavirus restrictions

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Tesla chief Elon Musk on Saturday threatened to pull his electric car headquarters and plant out of California after local authorities kept him from resuming production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately," Musk tweeted in a long diatribe, characteristic of past online rants which are not necessarily carried out.

Referring to the California city where the cars are produced, Musk said that "if we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all" it will depend on "how Tesla is treated in the future."

2020 Election

‘Republicans for Biden’ movement organizing to take down Donald Trump: ‘It’s going to take off’

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

The 2020 presidential campaigns may not be holding rallies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are moves being made behind the scenes that could have a major impact on the race.

One dynamic that has already clearly rattled President Donald Trump is "Never Trump" Republicans attacking him from the right.

This week, Trump repeatedly lashed out at the activists behind The Lincoln Project, who are long-time GOP operatives whose "Mourning in America" ad spread virally online.

https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1257264160213217285

Now, according to a new report in The Daily Beast, there are efforts underway to organize a more formal "Republicans for Biden" effort.

Top Trump officials self-quarantining to give videoconference testimony to the Senate: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

The chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will allow videoconference testimony from two top administration officials on Tuesday.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) issued a statement on the situation with Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield under self-quarantine due potential COVID-19 exposure.

