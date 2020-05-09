Trump met with his Secretary of State and Pentagon chief on Saturday — and nobody was wearing a mask

President Donald Trump met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday.

The White House released a photo of the Cabinet Room meeting that also included senior military leadership.

In the photo, nobody is seen wearing a mask, even though two White House aides have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked why nobody was wearing a mask. A senior White House official told her it is because everyone in attendance was tested prior to the meeting.

