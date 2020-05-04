Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump might not even care about widespread death so long as he can shift the blame: conservative

Published

29 mins ago

on

Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin is on a roll for a Monday. In her second column for the day, she ripped President Donald Trump for trying to dodge responsibility for his pathetically lame excuse for leadership on the coronavirus crisis.

Writing in the Washington Post, she cited the recent report estimating that the rate of COVID-19 deaths will double by June 1, in less than a month. As states are reopening restaurants, bars, beaches, salons and other public spaces, estimations for fatalities will likely return to what was experts warned would happen back in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nevertheless, Trump cheers impulsive, swift actions to reopen the states, even cheering unmasked and distance-defying protesters with his ‘Liberate!’ tweets,” wrote Rubin. “Does he not care how many people die so long as he can shift blame for the recession?”

She contrasted Trump’s approach and the “Mini-Me governors like [Brian] Kemp of Georgia” with the approach by other states that have focused on a regional approach with metrics that can prove they’re ready.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) set the bar at a 14-day decline in hospitalization, or under 15 hospitalizations per day, a 14-day decline in virus-related deaths, or under five deaths per day, and a 30 percent vacant rate in hospital beds. He wants to see ICU beds, in particular, have a 30 percent reduction.

“This is a far cry from ‘Open the tattoo parlors! Open the beaches!'” wrote Rubin.

“At nearly every step in the crisis, Trump has ignored scientific warnings and medical evidence, or at the very least has prioritized his futile effort to prevent a deep recession,” she closed. “Ironically, had he followed the scientific advice and warning earlier we would not have been forced to resort to a shelter-in-place response and thereby ground the economy to a halt. Now we have the worst of all worlds: More than 67,000 deaths and a recession the likes of which we have not seen since the Great Depression.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full write-up at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump might even not care about widespread death so long as he can shift the blame: conservative

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin is on a roll for a Monday. In her second column for the day, she ripped President Donald Trump for trying to dodge responsibility for his pathetically lame excuse for leadership on the coronavirus crisis.

Writing in the Washington Post, she cited the recent report estimating that the rate of COVID-19 deaths will double by June 1, in less than a month. As states are reopening restaurants, bars, beaches, salons and other public spaces, estimations for fatalities will likely return to what was experts warned would happen back in March.

"Nevertheless, Trump cheers impulsive, swift actions to reopen the states, even cheering unmasked and distance-defying protesters with his 'Liberate!' tweets," wrote Rubin. "Does he not care how many people die so long as he can shift blame for the recession?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s apparent lack of empathy will come back to haunt him

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Resilience, communication skills, openness and impulse control top the list of six qualities that presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin says are common to good leaders.

In her book “Leadership: In Turbulent Times,” Goodwin surveyed the lives and leadership styles of four American presidents – Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson – in an effort to distill what characterized them.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Federal government wants to roll back infection control requirements in nursing homes as coronavirus rages: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

As the coronavirus continues to rage, the federal government is reportedly considering rolling back infection control requirements in U.S. nursing homes, according to a report from USA Today.

"A rule proposed last year by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) would modify the amount of time an infection preventionist must devote to a facility from at least part-time to 'sufficient time,' an undefined term that lets the facility decide how much time should be spent," USA Today reports. "The regulation has not been finalized, but CMS last week defended its proposal, saying it aims to reduce regulatory burden and strengthen infection control."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image