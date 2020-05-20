Trump mocked after saying he’ll stop taking hydroxychloroquine in two days

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he would finish his hydroxycholoroquine regimen in two days — bringing an end to a prophylactic treatment that is not backed by medical evidence.

Commenters on social media pocked the president at the news.

He also said he took “an original dose” of azithromycin as a preventative. But “you don’t have to take it simultaneously”. Because, apparently one dose of antibiotics is how it works nowadays. — Bill McCarty (@billyboy14) May 20, 2020

It’s Bullshit! He’s not taking that! He’s a ticking time bomb, I mean look at him😳 — A.E. Bojorquez (@travi44) May 20, 2020

Let me explain. She is the WH Press Secretary.

What are you expecting from her….?

The truth…..? — JR (@hopeful_still) May 20, 2020

For the sake of the country, Trump’s doctors could consider giving him antipsychotics. They could just tell him that the pills are hydroxychloroquine. He’d never miss a dose. — NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) May 20, 2020

D.I.S.T.R.A.C.T.I.O.N. — turkey bacon (@TheOldman23) May 20, 2020

Take it all now, get it over with. I’m a doctor. That’s what I say. I’m Dr. McCoy, from Space Force. — That Record Got Me High Podcast Cohost (@BusStationDrift) May 20, 2020