Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump mocked after saying he’ll stop taking hydroxychloroquine in two days

Published

6 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he would finish his hydroxycholoroquine regimen in two days — bringing an end to a prophylactic treatment that is not backed by medical evidence.

Commenters on social media pocked the president at the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump mocked after saying he’ll stop taking hydroxychloroquine in two days

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he would finish his hydroxycholoroquine regimen in two days — bringing an end to a prophylactic treatment that is not backed by medical evidence.

Commenters on social media pocked the president at the news.

He also said he took "an original dose" of azithromycin as a preventative. But "you don't have to take it simultaneously". Because, apparently one dose of antibiotics is how it works nowadays.

— Bill McCarty (@billyboy14) May 20, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal Reserve warns ‘substantial likelihood’ new waves of coronavirus could lead to ‘protracted’ recession

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On Wedneseay, Politico reported that the Federal Reserve is warning there is a "substantial likelihood" that new outbreaks of coronavirus could trigger additional drops in economic activity, leading to a "protracted" economic downturn. The warning comes from the minutes of a policy meeting the central bank held in April.

"The document underscores that Fed officials are highly unsure about how the U.S. economy will fare, citing an 'extraordinary amount of uncertainty and considerable risks' over the next year or two," reported Victoria Guida. "They pointed to 'several alternative scenarios … that all seemed about equally likely.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Michigan protesters launch ‘Operation Haircut’ over lockdown

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Lansing (United States) (AFP) - After mass rallies featuring armed protesters, those angry over the restrictive anti-virus lockdown in the US state of Michigan launched "Operation Haircut" Wednesday, with barbers using their scissors and clippers outside the state capitol.Several hundred demonstrators -- some not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing -- lined up in Lansing under sunny skies for a free trim from hairstylists. Chairs were disinfected after each haircut.It was the fourth major protest against Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer's strict stay-at-home orders in a litt... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 