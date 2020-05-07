Quantcast
Trump needs to quarantine – he could have coronavirus despite initial negative test: former CDC official

Published

1 min ago

on

In the wake of news that one of President Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN’s John King asked former CDC official Dr. Cyrus Shahpar what steps Trump should take now that he’s come into close contact with someone who’s positive. According to Shahpar, Trump needs to begin a quarantine for 14 days immediately.

“And that means staying home, no visitors, separating yourself from others, monitoring for symptoms, wearing a face covering when you’re around others … that would be the recommendation,” Shahpar said.

King then asked how Trump should go about his usual presidential duties considering that he should be following social distancing guidelines. According to Shahpar, it would be “unwise” for Trump to carry on without making any changes.

“…as a high-visibility person I think he should set an example and really go into that quarantine for 14 days.”

Fox News host who never washes hands encourages viewers to go out and get the coronavirus

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

A Fox News host infamous for claiming he hasn't washed his hands in a decade urged viewers to go out and get infected by the deadly coronavirus.

Pete Hegseth applauded Americans who were defying stay-at-home orders and other social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the highly communicable COVID-19, which is significantly more deadly than the flu.

"I don't love the 'warrior' talk, but I do think you are going to need that kind of ethos and that spirit to put freedom before fear," Hegseth said. "Listen, there's a lot of anxiety, a lot of of misinformation. The experts have been telling us, hundreds of thousands of people are going to die."

Activism

Michigan official who attended anti-lockdown rally gets busted for shoplifting and blames COVID-19

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Royal Oak City Commissioner Kim Gibbs apologized this week after she was detained for shoplifting.

According to the Royal Oak Tribune, Royal Oak Police Chief Corrigan O’Donohue confirmed that police were called to a Meijer store after Gibbs was detained by security workers.

“She was ticketed at the scene for a misdemeanor violation of retail fraud and released," the police chief said.

O’Donohue revealed that Gibbs is accused of taking a grocery cart with $130 worth of items through the self-checkout lane, but she only paid "about $45 worth of the items and not the others."

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg slams Trump’s silence on Ahmaud Arbery slaying: You have no respect for the American people

Published

50 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

The View's Whoopi Goldberg joined her colleagues in sounding the alarm about the slaying of Georgia jogger Ahmaud Arbery, who was hunted down and shot for "looking like" someone a group of white men thought was suspicious. The murder happened at the end of February but prosecutors have been unwilling to bring charges in the months following. The men are still free.

The group noted that former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted about the tragedy, saying that he joins in the demand for justice for the family.

