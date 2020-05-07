Trump needs to quarantine – he could have coronavirus despite initial negative test: former CDC official

In the wake of news that one of President Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN’s John King asked former CDC official Dr. Cyrus Shahpar what steps Trump should take now that he’s come into close contact with someone who’s positive. According to Shahpar, Trump needs to begin a quarantine for 14 days immediately.

“And that means staying home, no visitors, separating yourself from others, monitoring for symptoms, wearing a face covering when you’re around others … that would be the recommendation,” Shahpar said.

King then asked how Trump should go about his usual presidential duties considering that he should be following social distancing guidelines. According to Shahpar, it would be “unwise” for Trump to carry on without making any changes.

“…as a high-visibility person I think he should set an example and really go into that quarantine for 14 days.”

Watch: