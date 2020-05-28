Trump nominates Clarence Thomas’ wife to co-manage the Library of Congress Trust Fund: report

On Thursday, The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reported that President Donald Trump is nominating Virginia Thomas to serve on the Library of Congress Trust Fund board of directors.
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Virginia Thomas is a longtime activist who has worked on a number of right-wing political causes. She referred to the teenage survivors of the Parkland school shooting as “dangerous to the survival of our nation” and claimed the Ohio State sex scandal was fabricated to take down Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) because he “threatens the elite.”
She previously worked for the ultraconservative Heritage Foundation and founded Liberty Central, an advocacy group billing itself as fighting the “tyranny” of the Obama administration — all of which has led observers to question Justice Thomas’ impartiality.
The board manages the Library of Congress’ trust fund, and according to federal law, the board “may adopt rules and regulations in regard to its procedure and the conduct of its business.”
