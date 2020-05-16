Quantcast
Trump offers bizarre praise for new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as Superwoman

Published

1 min ago

on

The leader of the free world offered praise for White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday.

Trump retweeted a photoshopped image of McEnany wearing a Superwoman costume that was posted as a reply to a Twitter comment.

“Doing a GREAT job!” Trump added.

McEnany is Trump’s fourth press secretary — which is more than former President Barack Obama had during his entire eight years in office.

Sean Spicer initially held the position, which infamously got off to a rocky start after Spicer attempted to mislead the country into thinking Trump had a larger inauguration crowd than Obama.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was his second press secrary. Stephanie Grisham came next and held the job for 281 days, but never once held a briefing.


Men shouting racist slurs viciously beat black man in Des Moines — and are still on the loose: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Police in Iowa are searching for three white men after a black man was beaten early Saturday morning.

"A Des Moines man was assaulted early Saturday morning by multiple suspects, one of whom made racist comments during the attack, police say," the Des Moines Register reported. "A 22-year-old black man was on his way to his girlfriend's house when he was attacked by three white males at about 3:25 a.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of South Union Street, according to court documents."

Donald Trump Jr smears Joe Biden with ‘incendiary and baseless’ accusation of being a pedophile: NYT

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

The president's eldest son lashed out at former Vice Presiden Joe Biden on Saturday.

"President Trump’s eldest son on Saturday posted a social media message suggesting Joseph R. Biden Jr. was a pedophile, an incendiary and baseless charge that illustrates the tactics the president is turning to as he attempts to erase Mr. Biden’s early advantage in key state polls," The New York Times reported Saturday.

"Donald Trump Jr.’s inflammatory and baseless claim, which he shared with his 2.8 million Instagram followers, comes as his father and the re-election campaign have sought to weaken Mr. Biden with an onslaught of allegations and insinuations rarely seen in modern elections," the newspaper reported.

Obama takes thinly-veiled swipe at Trump during commencement address

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Former President Barack Obama was the featured speaker on Saturday at virtual commencement ceremonies for students graduating from 74 historically black colleges and universities.

“You’re being asked to find your way in the world in the middle of a devastating pandemic and terrible recession. The timing is not ideal,” Obama said, as quoted by The Washington Post.

“And let’s be honest. A disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country. We see it in the disproportionate impact of covid-19 on our communities, just as we see it when a black man goes for a jog, and some folks feel like they can stop and question and shoot him if he doesn’t submit to their questioning," he explained.

