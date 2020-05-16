Trump offers bizarre praise for new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as Superwoman

The leader of the free world offered praise for White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday.

Trump retweeted a photoshopped image of McEnany wearing a Superwoman costume that was posted as a reply to a Twitter comment.

“Doing a GREAT job!” Trump added.

McEnany is Trump’s fourth press secretary — which is more than former President Barack Obama had during his entire eight years in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Spicer initially held the position, which infamously got off to a rocky start after Spicer attempted to mislead the country into thinking Trump had a larger inauguration crowd than Obama.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was his second press secrary. Stephanie Grisham came next and held the job for 281 days, but never once held a briefing.