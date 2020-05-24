Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump officially issues travel ban for Brazil — as country is overcome with coronavirus

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump hit the links on Sunday after missing his traditional spring golfing weekends as the coronavirus crisis raged across the country. While the US is about to turn over 100,000 deaths from the virus, Trump took action to bar people from coming into the U.S. from Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro is a friend of Trump’s and a believer in the same far-right policies. Still, Bolsonaro has belittled those trying to quarantine and dismissed the virus as dangerous. His country is quickly becoming one the worst in the world under just the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump made the decision to officially issue a travel ban on anyone coming into the United States from the country.

“Today’s action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Sunday according to CNN. “These new restrictions do not apply to the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘This makes me so angry’: MSNBC host’s shames Trump for failing the country soldiers fight and died to protect

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt lambasted President Donald Trump at the top of her Sunday show. She showed the cover of the New York Times, which listed just 1 percent of the nearly 100,000 dead Americans who succumbed to the coronavirus in the past five months.

"This hits especially hard coming as our country pauses to reflect on Memorial Day, when we honor the thousands of Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice," Hunt said. "Why did they make that sacrifice? It was so America could remain a beacon of freedom for the entire world. So, all of us could live our lives as we saw fit. And now nearly 100,000 people -- people they died to protect -- have perished in the pandemic."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s team is taking ‘risky bet’ that Americans can’t sustain coronavirus fears through November: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday evening, Axios reporter Jonathan Swan said that President Donald Trump's team thinks that Americans can't sustain their fear of the coronavirus all the way until election day. So, while Trump's challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, is still social distancing, Trump plans to galivant maskless throughout the United States.

"They're trying to position Donald Trump as the candidate of reopening the economy," said Swan. "So, expect to see much more film of him and television appearances where he's out in public, mixing with people, no mask. And Joe Biden, obviously in Delaware abiding by the stay-at-home order at home, doing his media hits from the house."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Judge strikes down Florida’s law demanding felons pay all court debt before they can vote

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

Florida passed a ballot initiative allowing all former felons the access to vote after they served their time. In a panic, Republicans worked to find ways to restrict it, passing a law that mandated felons pay their court debts before they are allowed to vote.

Akin to a poll tax, the judge in the case ruled the Florida law unconstitutional.

"(a) The system is unconstitutional as applied to individuals who are otherwise eligible to vote but are genuinely unable to pay the required amount. (b) The requirement to pay, as a condition of voting, amounts that are unknown and cannot be determined with diligence is unconstitutional. (c) The requirement to pay fees and costs as a condition of voting is unconstitutional because they are, in substance, taxes," the filing says.

Continue Reading
 
 