Trump officially issues travel ban for Brazil — as country is overcome with coronavirus

President Donald Trump hit the links on Sunday after missing his traditional spring golfing weekends as the coronavirus crisis raged across the country. While the US is about to turn over 100,000 deaths from the virus, Trump took action to bar people from coming into the U.S. from Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro is a friend of Trump’s and a believer in the same far-right policies. Still, Bolsonaro has belittled those trying to quarantine and dismissed the virus as dangerous. His country is quickly becoming one the worst in the world under just the United States.

Trump made the decision to officially issue a travel ban on anyone coming into the United States from the country.

“Today’s action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Sunday according to CNN. “These new restrictions do not apply to the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil.”