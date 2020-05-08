Quantcast
Trump officials ripped for attempt to bury CDC report: ‘They are trying to kill Americans’

38 mins ago

- Commentary

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that a decision to bury a Centers for Disease Control report giving advice on how to safely reopen states “came from the highest levels” of the White House.

Commenters on social media were enraged.

Economic gain. Guidelines must direct more conservative opening than Trump wants. $$$$$ > Lives.

— Chris Kelley (@ChrisKelleyUSA) May 8, 2020

