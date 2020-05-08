Trump officials ripped for attempt to bury CDC report: ‘They are trying to kill Americans’
On Friday, the Associated Press reported that a decision to bury a Centers for Disease Control report giving advice on how to safely reopen states “came from the highest levels” of the White House.
Commenters on social media were enraged.
Economic gain. Guidelines must direct more conservative opening than Trump wants. $$$$$ > Lives.
— Chris Kelley (@ChrisKelleyUSA) May 8, 2020
Economic gain. Guidelines must direct more conservative opening than Trump wants. $$$$$ > Lives.
— Chris Kelley (@ChrisKelleyUSA) May 8, 2020
Elect a clown.
Expect a circus.
Get ready for the new slogan. pic.twitter.com/5pPMuzhpOJ
— Andrew (@AndrewP8186) May 8, 2020
What's amazing is that it lacks competency from top to bottom. It's like, I imagine it has to be almost impossible to put the exact wrong person at every single goddamn position, but somehow they've done it.
— S. D. (@saydeecincy) May 8, 2020
And yet they really weren't. She lied.
— G SCOTT 60 (@GUYSCOT99730677) May 8, 2020
They are trying to kill Americans in hopes that will help them get re-elected, not a very well thought out plan.
— Lance Dickman (@NoLa_nce) May 8, 2020
Corrupt and incompetent on every level. The @realDonaldTrump administration is shattering all-time records. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
— Alfred (@Spencer67676767) May 8, 2020
The only hoax over the last 4 months has been the White House.
— barbara clare (@BarbVan1952) May 8, 2020
CNN
Trump officials ripped for attempt to bury CDC report: ‘They are trying to kill Americans’
On Friday, the Associated Press reported that a decision to bury a Centers for Disease Control report giving advice on how to safely reopen states "came from the highest levels" of the White House.
Commenters on social media were enraged.
Economic gain. Guidelines must direct more conservative opening than Trump wants. $$$$$ > Lives.
— Chris Kelley (@ChrisKelleyUSA) May 8, 2020
CNN
Georgia had a 13 percent spike in travel to the state after they opened early: Study
The state of Georgia has been mired in controversy following Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen high-risk businesses like bowling alleys and hair salons before experts believed it was safe to do so.
On CNN Friday, correspondent Nick Watt warned that Kemp's move, beyond endangering his own citizens, could spread the coronavirus pandemic beyond Georgia itself.
"There is a potential problem with such uneven openings," said Watt. "A new study of cell phone data found after Georgia started opening earlier than surrounding states, more than half a million people traveled into Georgia every day. A 13 percent spike. There's spread potential."
CNN
Government’s ‘random’ move to nationalize coronavirus drug remdesivir could ‘choke off’ supplies: CNN
On CNN Friday, Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, the chief clinical officer for the Providence Health System, raised alarms about the federal government's policy on remdesivir, currently the only drug that has been shown in well-designed clinical trials to give relief in serious COVID-19 cases.
"You have raised concerns about the Trump administration's distribution of this drug remdesivir," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Is the federal government giving health care providers adequate information about how potentially, potentially lifesaving treatment is being allocated?"
"Well, Wolf, you actually bring up a really important point," said Compton-Phillips. "Our organization has treated several hundred patients now with remdesivir as part of clinical trials. We actually have an article as we speak in The New England Journal of Medicine that we really do think remdesivir is, at the moment, one of our best hope medications for really changing the outcomes of patients with COVID."