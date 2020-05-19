Quantcast
Trump plan to dine with GOP senators sparks hilarious responses to memo announcing ‘buffet will open early’

36 mins ago

President Donald Trump is heading to Capitol Hill for a luncheon with Republican Senators. While it’s not listed on his official calendar, reporters found one element of the unscheduled get together even more surprising: lunch will feature a buffet.

Many noted in a pandemic a buffet is a sure way to spread the deadly coronavirus.

It’s unclear if the President is feeling especially invulnerable after revealing Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug he suggests he believes protects against COVID-19 despite zero evidence.

Activism

Mask-free customer berates Costco employee as he gets kicked out: ‘I woke up in a free country’

2 mins ago

May 19, 2020

A man was caught on video berating a Costco employee after he was asked to leave the store because he refused to put on a mask.

The confrontation was said to occur at a Costco warehouse in Las Vegas.

In video shared on social media, the man can be heard telling the Costco employee that he has 3,000 Instagram followers.

"I work for Costco and I'm asking this member to put on a mask because that is our company policy," the employee states.

"I'm not doing it because I woke up in a free country," the customer replies.

At that point, the employee takes the customer's shopping cart.

Breaking Banner

The View’s Joy Behar thinks Trump has been on hydroxychloroquine for three years because it causes psychosis and paranoia

6 mins ago

May 19, 2020

The Tuesday morning discussion between the women on "The View" surrounded the bizarre revelation that President Donald Trump has been taking the drug hydroxychloroquine "for weeks."

"No, I can't believe it," said Behar, speculating that the president wasn't being honest about taking the drug. "I just stocked up on Clorox and now he comes up with this. You know, here's the thing. He says he's been on the thing for two and a half weeks or something, but when you read the side effects, psychosis, paranoia, hair loss. I think he's been on it for three and a half years. Seriously, seriously, I think that he's lying. He lies about everything, you know. So, I think he's lying."

2020 Election

Paul Krugman: ‘Right-wing crazies’ and Trump don’t care if ‘hundreds of thousands’ workers rush back to work and die

26 mins ago

May 19, 2020

According to Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, Donald Trump is being aided by the "right-wing crazies" who support him as he attempts to rush workers back to work even though public health experts say it could result in hundreds of thousands of more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

As Krugman notes in his New York Times column, they know it is still dangerous for workers to return, but they don't care because the president and anti-lockdown activists have their own agendas.

