Trump plan to dine with GOP senators sparks hilarious responses to memo announcing ‘buffet will open early’

President Donald Trump is heading to Capitol Hill for a luncheon with Republican Senators. While it’s not listed on his official calendar, reporters found one element of the unscheduled get together even more surprising: lunch will feature a buffet.

The notice that went out to Senate Republican offices about the lunch with Trump notes that the “buffet will open early at noon.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 19, 2020

Many noted in a pandemic a buffet is a sure way to spread the deadly coronavirus.

It’s unclear if the President is feeling especially invulnerable after revealing Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug he suggests he believes protects against COVID-19 despite zero evidence.

OMG buffet? Have they not seen that germy black light video. 🤢 — Krock19 (@Krock192) May 19, 2020

Come for the lack of social distancing, stay for the exposure to asymptomatic carriers of covid-19. — Wesley Rizal (@wrizal) May 19, 2020

Senate GOP Luncheon — Buffet Menu ‘King of Ventilator’ Kale Salad Remdesivir Roasted Beets Salmon w/ Hydroxychloroquine Horseradish Sauce Reopen Roasted Rosemary Chicken Mask-Free Filet Mignon What Have You Got To Lose Wild Rice Lockdown Layer Cake No Joe Coffees & Teas https://t.co/55PzOOPFK5 — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) May 19, 2020

“Get rid of that sneeze guard, this is America… — verygrand (@verygrand) May 19, 2020

There’s a bucket of blister packs of hydrochloroquine next to the soft serve. — Jeremy Chao (@jmchao) May 19, 2020

Just wait until after the Rep. Senate buffet this noon… — Chrissy (@ChrissyLincoln) May 19, 2020

Buffet test of loyalty? — Lindalou (@Linda81359) May 19, 2020

