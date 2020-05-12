Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump pounded for posing as ‘spokesperson for Asian Americans’ in latest anti-China tirade

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to deflect criticism that he promoted racism by linking a Chinese-American reporter with the Chinese government — but he managed to make things even worse for himself.

In an early morning tweet, Trump tried to claim that Asian Americans were actually on board with his criticism of the Chinese government, even though they have been subjected to an increasing number of hate crimes as Trump and his administration have ratcheted up their anti-China rhetoric.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Asian Americans are VERY angry at what China has done to our Country, and the World,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Chinese Americans are the most angry of all. I don’t blame them!”

Many of the president’s followers, however, were appalled that he tried to anoint himself as a spokesperson for Asian Americans. Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump Labor Department encourages states to help employers report workers who stay home due to COVID-19 fears

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

"There's a plague outside but the Trump administration is strongly encouraging states to solicit employer tips on workers staying home."

With the stated goal of rooting out "waste and fraud" in the unemployment insurance system, President Donald Trump's Department of Labor is openly encouraging ongoing state efforts to help employers report workers who refuse to return to their jobs out of fear of contracting the coronavirus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika may have set Trump off by calling him a ‘little baby’

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski poured ridicule and scorn on President Donald Trump for running away "like a little baby" from women reporters asking him questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Morning Joe" hosts played video multiple times of the spectacle, which they agreed had been motivated by Trump's racism and misogyny, and said the president looked weak and small during the exchange.

"It's very disturbing," Brzezinski said. "It's freaking nuts -- really weird."

"He sure looked weak," Scarborough agreed. "Also, of course, what a racist response to a CBS reporter [Weijia Jiang]. I think she's from West Virginia, if I'm not mistaken."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We’re angry and scared’: Tesla worker lashes out at Elon Musk for reopening California plant

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk this week said he was defying public health protocols to reopen an Alameda County car manufacturing plant in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musk, who in recent weeks has come under fire for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, said on Monday that he was willing to risk arrest to restart work at his plant.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image