Trump pounded for posing as ‘spokesperson for Asian Americans’ in latest anti-China tirade

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to deflect criticism that he promoted racism by linking a Chinese-American reporter with the Chinese government — but he managed to make things even worse for himself.

In an early morning tweet, Trump tried to claim that Asian Americans were actually on board with his criticism of the Chinese government, even though they have been subjected to an increasing number of hate crimes as Trump and his administration have ratcheted up their anti-China rhetoric.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Asian Americans are VERY angry at what China has done to our Country, and the World,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Chinese Americans are the most angry of all. I don’t blame them!”

Asian Americans are VERY angry at what China has done to our Country, and the World. Chinese Americans are the most angry of all. I don’t blame them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Many of the president’s followers, however, were appalled that he tried to anoint himself as a spokesperson for Asian Americans. Check out some reactions below.

Trump doesn’t speak for Asian Americans like me nor millions of others in this country who have been horrified by his cruel and blatant racism. He kept calling the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus” while Asian Americans were being beaten on the streets in a spike in hate crimes. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Americans can't stand you and your racism. — marry ilona (@marry_ilona) May 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He thinks Elaine Chao is representative of Asian-Americans. — Rick #25thAmendmentNow #IBelieveBiden #resist (@RickResisted) May 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump thinks all Asian Americans are from China. Pure racism showing — Brent🌊 (@Brent68189672) May 12, 2020

And yet, incidents of attacks on Asian Americans are up. Again, Trump has whipped his tribe of haters into a frenzy. #TrumpIsToxichttps://t.co/ft2wUc1TGm — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) May 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

STOP SPEAKING FOR ASIAN AMERICANS. — Ann Byer (@annbye) May 12, 2020

BRAKING: Things are not going trump's way. Mon at Rose Garden he lashed at Asian American reporter and made a recist insulting remark. He is unaware of Dems popularity 👇👇. He watches TV and tweets abt #joescarborough and #billmaher. He doesnt care about you dying from corona. pic.twitter.com/Dv0Adf3sZJ — The Observer (@ninibop3) May 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT