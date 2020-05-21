Trump praises ‘fantastic job’ by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly as state Republicans try to limit her powers
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the “fantastic job” by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly during the coronavirus pandemic as the Republican-controlled state Legislature prepares to limit the Democratic governor’s emergency authority.Trump joined Kelly and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, both chief executives of states with major food processing sectors, for a one-hour meeting in the White House Cabinet Room. Kelly thanked the president for sending in a “CDC swat team” when outbreaks began to threaten Kansas’ massive meatpacking plants.Kelly said the resources “really helped us set …
Latest Headlines
In Washington, signs of lockdown fraying
Rico Montego, 22, is out and about in Washington on his daily routine, chatting with friends on a street corner in the east of the city, despite the strict stay-at-home orders.
Compliance with the lockdown -- now in its eighth week -- has been patchy across the American capital, with concern focused on casual social gatherings in neighborhoods hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Montego lives in Trinidad, a small, ethnically-mixed residential area that has recorded over 230 cases of coronavirus, among the highest per capita in the city.
According to official data, 77 percent of the 407 deaths in Washington have been black, revealing the disproportionate toll on African-Americans as only about 46 percent of residents are black.
Latest Headlines
Stunned Michigan evacuees face ‘unthinkable’ flood damage
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There’s pain in Hope.The mid-Michigan township of about 1,300 residents was among the communities still reeling Wednesday, a day after after heavy rains led to failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams, causing massive flooding throughout Midland County.The Tittabawassee River breached the two dams, which drained Wixom Lake, leaving behind a bizarre, barren landscape — a muddy lake bottom dotted by gnarled docks and beached boats.“It’s a disaster,” said Dave Cryderman, owner of the Hook Party Store and Bait Shop across the street from the lake. Early Wednesday, the shop... (more…)
WHO reports largest single-day increase in virus cases as Trump mulls in-person G7
The World Health Organization has reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases, as US President Donald Trump proposed hosting world leaders for the annual G7 summit as a sign of "normalization."
The WHO said Wednesday that more than 106,000 virus cases had been reported -- the most in a single day since the outbreak erupted in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.
The UN body's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "very concerned" about the situation in low- and middle-income nations.
Latin America has seen infections surge in recent days and, in some cases, countries have reinstated lockdown measures that had been eased.