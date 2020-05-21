Trump pulled McConnell aside to express his alarm with Arizona’s GOP senator Martha McSally: report

A Politico report revealed that the president is not happy with Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ). But he took it a step further and pulled Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) aside to talk about his concerns.

The latest polls show that McSally is still 13 points down from astronaut Mark Kelly, the conservative Democrat running against the appointed Republican who lost in 2018. The same poll shows that Trump isn’t faring well up against former Vice President Joe Biden, who appears to be winning the state by seven points.

“Trump pulled McConnell, who was at the White House to meet with him on another matter, into the Roosevelt Room. The discussion turned to Arizona, where recent polling has shown Trump and McSally trailing,” reported Politico. “Trump himself said he was concerned about McSally, according to three people familiar with the discussion. His political advisers told McConnell about recent survey numbers in Arizona and stressed she was losing to Democrat and former astronaut Mark Kelly.”

While Trump is likely concerned about the chance of losing a U.S. Senate seat to a Democrat, the one thing that is far more important is his own political career. McConnell reiterated his support for McSally, who was handed Sen. John McCain’s seat after he passed away. He thinks that she is “on a path to victory in November,” said a spokesperson.

Trump’s team denied the conversation ever occurred.