Trump pulls US out of World Health Organization – claims China controls critical international group

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has just announced he is pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization in the middle of a global pandemic. To support his move Trump claimed China controls the WHO.

Despite them coronavirus pandemic and protestors across the country mourning the killing of George Floyd, the president refused to take any questions.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Trump insists he doesn’t want looters to be shot after Twitter flags his ‘looting leads to shooting’ remark

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

After being on the receiving end of a wave of backlash over a tweet that seemingly called for law enforcement to open fire on rioters in Minneapolis, President Trump took to Twitter and tried to explain that his words were being taken out of context.

In a series of tweets this Thursday, Trump slammed Minneapolis's mayor and declared that the "THUGS" causing the unrest are "dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen."

"Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way," Trump wrote. "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Trump and his man-baby fans have no idea what ‘free speech’ actually means

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

For years, Donald Trump and the conservative world in general have been in an uproar over what they claim is a left-wing assault on "free speech." Actual instances of conservatives having their First Amendment rights constrained by government censorship have been thin on the ground, of course, if not nonexistent. So conservatives have had to improvise, expanding the bounds of "free speech" to encompass their vague right not to be criticized, their right to harass other people without consequences, and their right to hijack the resources of private companies in order to blast hateful or false ideas as far and wide as possible.

Mike Pence sparks outrage with comments on George Floyd: ‘You raging hypocrite’

Published

39 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to weigh in on the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing nationwide protests:

We believe in law and order in this Country. We condemn violence against property or persons. We will always stand for the right of Americans to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard.

— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 29, 2020

