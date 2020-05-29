Trump pulls US out of World Health Organization – claims China controls critical international group

President Donald Trump has just announced he is pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization in the middle of a global pandemic. To support his move Trump claimed China controls the WHO.

Trump says China “broke their word to the world on ensuring the autonomy of Hong Kong.” Says “the Chinese government has continually violated its promises to us and so many other nations.” Blames China for covering up “Wuhan virus.” (He previously praised their “transparency.”) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 29, 2020

President Trump says the U.S. will today be “terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization” and redirecting funds to other “urgent public health needs” around the world https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/Y8wgsDXamC — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 29, 2020

Despite them coronavirus pandemic and protestors across the country mourning the killing of George Floyd, the president refused to take any questions.

