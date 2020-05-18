Trump receives hilarious response after retweeting resistance member — who was mocking Fox News
President Donald Trump retweeted one of his prominent online critics during his Monday evening attacks on Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto.
The leader of the free world retweeted “The Hoarse Whisperer” Twitter account. Followed by over a quarter-million, @HoarseWisperer is known for hilarious online jabs at the Republican president.
Here is the tweet Trump spread to his 79.9 million followers:
Fox News on hydroxychloroquine in the last two days:
Neil Cavuto: It’ll kill you!!!
Laura Ingraham: Take it! Take it! Take it!
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 18, 2020
Following the retweet, “The Hoarse Whisperer” responded directly to Trump with a prediction about people urinating on Trump’s grave.
Hi, @realDonaldTrump.
While I have your attention…https://t.co/iFVwy0A2yE
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 19, 2020
Here are some other recent missives from the account:
The man who just retweeted me is a complete fuckopotamus.
He is also the President.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 19, 2020
If the White House doctor truly prescribed hydroxychloroquine for Trump, all I can say is…
Welcome to the resistance, sir or madam.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 19, 2020
Any cardiologists want to weigh in on an overweight, 73-year old man with a high saturated fat diet combining Adderall with a drug known to cause fatal arrhythmias?
I suspect that might be… unrecommended.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 19, 2020
In hindsight, we could’ve predicted Trump would claim hydroxychloroquine is magically protecting him, right?
I mean, this is pretty Snake Oil 101.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 19, 2020
This will be the single greatest encapsulation of Fox News I will ever post:
Fox News now warning viewers they could die from taking the thing they said was a cure for the disease they said was a hoax. https://t.co/qKgcJLK4c9
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 18, 2020