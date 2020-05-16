Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump regulators are using pandemic as an excuse to let banks and creditors prey on consumers: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Saturday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump’s officials at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) are using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to suspend rules and oversight that require transparency from banks, credit card issuers, and credit bureaus.

“The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is relaxing rules designed to shield Americans from abuse during the coronavirus crisis, saying the moves are necessary to give businesses flexibility during the pandemic,” wrote Katy O’Donnell. “But with the agency facing an unprecedented wave of consumer complaints as millions of laid-off workers deal with their creditors, lawmakers and consumer advocates charge that the bureau is exploiting the crisis to further a pro-industry agenda. They’re demanding that it set aside all rulemaking unrelated to the crisis and take a more forceful stance toward businesses that could use the chaos to rip off consumers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“A record number of consumer complaints have already been filed with the bureau — more than 42,000 in April alone, greater than in any other month since it opened in July 2011. The Justice Department recently brought its first fraud charges related to a small business lending program,” wrote O’Donnell. But, “The bureau, for its part, has not brought a single enforcement case during the crisis, and its enforcement actions fell by 80 percent from 2015 to 2018, according to an analysis by the Consumer Federation of America.”

“In March, the agency announced that it would relax or postpone various reporting requirements for mortgage lenders, credit card companies and other financial institutions,” continued the report. “Last month, the bureau issued guidance signaling that it would not enforce a requirement that credit reporting companies review consumer disputes within 30 days and would instead consider the companies’ ‘good faith efforts to investigate disputes as quickly as possible.'”

The CFPB’s director, Kathy Kraninger, has defended the CFPB actions, claiming that the rule changes free up resources for financial institutions to attend to the crisis, and insists that the CFPB is still taking action to protect consumers.

“The CFPB has a crucial role to play during this crisis to protect families,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), one of the architects of the agency, in an email to Politico. “It must use its supervisory authority to monitor and detect consumer abuses and use its enforcement powers to punish companies that violate the law. Congress will be watching — and I will use every tool available to me to hold the agency accountable to its mission.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘This is a pandemic’: Trump blasted for fixation on his debunked #Obamagate conspiracy theory

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump interrupted his vacation at Camp David to push a debunked conspiracy theory.

"OBAMAGATE!" Trump tweeted, in all-caps on Saturday.

The nonsensical conspiracy theory has been repeatedly pushed by Trump, even though he's struggled to explain what it is.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rick Wilson taunts Mitch McConnell to obey Trump and go after Obama — then watch it blow up in his face

Published

46 mins ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Longtime Republican strategist Rick Wilson explained why it would be disastrous for the Republican-controlled Senate to investigate former President Barack Obama.

Trump has been publicly pressuring Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to investigate the conspiracy theory that Trump calls "Obamagate."

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1261685767312740353

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1261751862027595776

"McConnell most certainly does not want to launch the Molly Hemingway/Donald Trump/Maga Horde idea to drag Obama and his administration before the Senate to investigate them over 'Obamagate.' Even Trump doesn’t really want it. It’s provocation and boob bait for his cult," Wilson said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Popular character actor Fred Willard dead at 86

Published

52 mins ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

According to a report from TMZ, popular character actor and comedian Fred Willard has passed away at age 86.

"The veteran comedic actor passed away late Friday night," TMZ reported, adding that his daughter Hope told them, "My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever."

"In the '90s, Willard started appearing on a bunch of hit comedy shows on air at the time, like 'Sister, Sister,' 'Roseanne,' 'Access America' and 'The Simpsons,' among others. He later went on to star on 'The Weird Al Show,' 'Maybe It's Me' and a number of mockumentaries -- including 'The History of White People in America,' 'This Is Spinal Tap,' 'Waiting for Guffman,' 'Best in Show,' 'A Mighty Wind,' 'For Your Consideration,' and 'Mascots,': the report c0ntinued.

Continue Reading
 
 