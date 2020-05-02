Trump removes US from global initiative to develop coronavirus treatments and vaccines
Despite the fact that the U.S. is the number one world hotspot for coronavirus, with nearly 1.13 million confirmed cases and over 65,605 deaths (nearly triple that of any other nation), the Trump administration has pulled the U.S. out of a World Health Organization (WHO) global initiative “to speed the development, production and distribution of drugs and vaccines against COVID-19,” a spokesman for the U.S. mission in Geneva told Reuters.
“There will be no U.S. official participation”, he said. “We look forward to learning more about this initiative in support of international cooperation to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as possible.”
Trump’s decision makes sense considering that he has been scapegoating the WHO for his downplaying of the ongoing pandemic’s viral threat despite receiving 12 classified briefings about its lethality. After blaming the WHO for “faulty reports” underscoring the coronavirus’s danger, Trump pulled U.S. funding from the United Nations’ health agency, a move widely condemned by world health leaders.
But as we reported, the WHO is just Trump’s sixth scapegoat for defecting blame: “First, it was the media that was at fault,” the Associated Press wrote. “Then, Democratic governors came under fire. China, President Barack Obama and federal watchdogs have all had a turn in the crosshairs. And now it’s the World Health Organization that’s to blame.”
It’s hardly a relief this week to hear that Trump has directed U.S. pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and military to conduct “Operation Warp Speed,” the developing 300 million doses of vaccine by January, because the goal is literally unprecedented and may well prove a pipedream.
Surely international collaboration could help the U.S. create a vaccine even more quickly, but then again, if that happened, Trump wouldn’t get to take credit for it.
2020 Election
Trump is desperately covering his tracks as the U.S. death toll passes 65,000
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
Arguably the most important news story this week was from The Washington Post, which reported that "U.S. intelligence agencies issued warnings about the novel coronavirus in more than a dozen classified briefings prepared for President Trump in January and February, months during which he continued to play down the threat."
Breaking Banner
‘I don’t accidentally want to commit bank fraud’: Small businesses afraid to spend stimulus money because rules are unclear
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the small business loan program established by the coronavirus stimulus package, has been plagued with problems including a lack of funding and unclear guidelines that allowed big corporations and even well-endowed private schools to apply for aid.
On Saturday, The New York Times reported on another big problem with the program: Many small businesses are so confused by the federal rules that they aren't even spending the money, for fear they'll break the law.
2020 Election
It’s time to reject the gods of commerce: America is a society — not an ‘economy’
The "economy" does not exist. Human beings do. What nearly everyone understands, except Republican officials and economists on television, is that there is no singular, shared experience within one large-scale economic system. Leilani Jordan, a 27-year-old woman with a developmental disability, who worked as a grocery clerk at a satellite store of Giant Food — a chain throughout three states — died from the coronavirus infection she contracted when earning her final paycheck. That check was for $20.64. She worked without a facial mask, and lived in an entirely different universe than Nick Bertram, Giant's CEO, who collects a salary in the high six figures.