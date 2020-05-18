Trump replacing US attorney who oversaw prosecutions of Michael Flynn and Roger Stone: report

According to a report from CNN, the Trump administration is replacing D.C. US attorney Tim Shea, who oversaw the “controversial moves” in the later stages of Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.

Trump is reportedly planning to nominate Cleveland U.S. attorney Justin Herdman.

“Shea, a longtime aide of Attorney General William Barr, was tapped by the attorney general to lead the US attorney’s office on an interim basis earlier this year, with the hope that he could eventually be the President’s nominee and fill the job permanently,” CNN reports. “But a rocky tenure after his handling of politically sensitive cases has dimmed that likelihood.”

Shea will reportedly be now be tasked with leading the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

