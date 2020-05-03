Trump responds to Kushner’s success claim: ‘If you call losing 80 or 90,000 people successful’

President Donald Trump was singing his own praises last week, noting that only 60,000 deaths weren’t that bad and claiming that the numbers wouldn’t go much higher.

“So, yeah, we’ve lost a lot of people,” Trump said during a press briefing in the Rose Garden April 27. “But if you look at what original projections were, 2.2 million, we are probably heading to 60,000 to 70,000.”

During a Fox News town hall Sunday, Trump changed the goalposts to “100,000 or 90 or 95.”

It’s unknown how many deaths will result in the United States, but it’s already the top number in the world.

Trump’s son-in-law called the response to the coronavirus a “success story” last week and shredded for being insensitive to the 60,000-plus Americans who have died.. Trump responded to it in the town hall by saying, “If you call losing 80 or 90,000 people successful.”

