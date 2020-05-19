Trump reveals that his three oldest kids were all ‘unmasked’ during counter-intel investigation: report

While speaking to the press, President Donald Trump announced that “on Inauguration Day” all three of his eldest children who participated in the 2016 campaign had been “unmasked” by former President Barack Obama. Trump was speaking to Republican senators at a Tuesday lunch where he wasn’t expected to attend but announced he would be there just 90 minutes before the lunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news came from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who also noted that White House press secretary provided a campaign update on the president’s poll numbers.

Trump didn’t provide any information or evidence to substantiate the claim of unmasking, however.

Trump also attacked the radio show Voice of America – saying it was “Voice of the Soviet Union.”

– talked about unmasking and the president said all three of his oldest children had been unmasked “on Inauguration Day.” – – And press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave a polling presentation on the president’s numbers. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT