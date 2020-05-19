Quantcast
Trump reveals that his three oldest kids were all ‘unmasked’ during counter-intel investigation: report

17 mins ago

While speaking to the press, President Donald Trump announced that “on Inauguration Day” all three of his eldest children who participated in the 2016 campaign had been “unmasked” by former President Barack Obama. Trump was speaking to Republican senators at a Tuesday lunch where he wasn’t expected to attend but announced he would be there just 90 minutes before the lunch.

The news came from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who also noted that White House press secretary provided a campaign update on the president’s poll numbers.

Trump didn’t provide any information or evidence to substantiate the claim of unmasking, however.

Trump also attacked the radio show Voice of America – saying it was “Voice of the Soviet Union.”

‘The ads literally write themselves’: Trump draws outrage for saying it’s a ‘badge of honor’ America is #1 in COVID-19 cases

33 mins ago

May 19, 2020

On Tuesday, when President Donald Trump was asked to comment on America leading the world in confirmed coronavirus cases, he replied that he views it as a "badge of honor," since it means we must be doing a lot of tests.

Trump's remark drew instant outrage on social media, with some commentators noting the line would make for a devastating attack ad from former Vice President Joe Biden in the fall.

Our high-level of cases is “a badge of honor” because it reflects the great job we’re doing testing. That line is so stupid that it will actually work on his base.

Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe reveals she may run for office — and attacks Trump as a ‘white nationalist’

40 mins ago

May 19, 2020

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe revealed in an interview that she's not ruling out an entry into politics with her own candidacy, TMZ Spoors reported.

Speaking to VICE TV's Anand Giridharadas, Rapinoe said: "I'm not totally shutting the door [to the presidency], but it seems wild."

"If I'm going to do it, I want the biggest, baddest post," she added.

When it came to her choices for the presidency, Rapinoe has said she absolutely supports former Vice President Joe Biden, even offering to be his vice president. She turns 35 on July 5, which would make it legal for her to serve as the VP.

