Trump ripped for praising Hitler sympathizer: ‘Another wink and nod from Trump to his Nazi-base’

President Donald Trump on Thursday praised the “good bloodlines” of Henry Ford.

He received criticism online for talking about the “bloodlines” of Ford, who had close ties to Adolph Hitler.

Jewish Action blasted it as “a dog-whistle to antiSemites and white nationalists.”

Henry Ford was a Nazi sympathizer who wrote “The International Jew, the World’s Foremost Problem.” Hitler called Ford an “inspiration” & gave him the highest Nazi medal for foreigners. Trump praising Ford’s “good bloodlines” = a dog-whistle to antisemites & white nationalists. https://t.co/478q3Oq67r — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) May 21, 2020

Here’s some of what others were saying about Trump’s comments:

Spoiler: Ford was an anti-Semite and Nazi sympathizer. And Trump has praised him in the past. No reluctance. Make of that what you will. https://t.co/uo0rUItDdb — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 21, 2020

They never teach it in schools in the US for some reason, but industrialist hero Henry Ford was a raging antisemite and an active Nazi sympathizer. https://t.co/FZk4OeSKEZ — manu saadia 🖖 (@trekonomics) May 21, 2020

In 1918, Henry Ford purchased his hometown newspaper, The Dearborn Independent. A year and a half later, he began publishing a series of articles that claimed a vast Jewish conspiracy was infecting America. Ford bound the articles into four volumes titled "The International Jew.” https://t.co/HdSDUgYubq — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) May 21, 2020

You mean the part about him getting an award from the Nazis because Hitler liked his hot takes on the Jews? Those actions? https://t.co/pHwwv1s7nU — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) May 21, 2020

Pure racist and anti-Semite. Portrayed accurately in recent "The Plot Against America." https://t.co/1i1rDRL9Qf — Greg Mitchell (@GregMitch) May 21, 2020

Another wink and nod from Trump to his Nazi-base https://t.co/qjLKrAVBdG — Erin Maye Quade (@ErinMayeQuade) May 21, 2020

Trump really believes in this racial supremacy, bloodline, eugenics stuff https://t.co/wJSWKegztJ https://t.co/ovCADCgpau — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) May 21, 2020

Henry Ford was an antisemite and a Nazi sympathizer https://t.co/QBo4JTgjFy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 21, 2020

