Trump ripped for praising Hitler sympathizer: 'Another wink and nod from Trump to his Nazi-base'

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday praised the "good bloodlines" of Henry Ford.

He received criticism online for talking about the "bloodlines" of Ford, who had close ties to Adolph Hitler.

Jewish Action blasted it as “a dog-whistle to antiSemites and white nationalists.”

President Donald Trump on Thursday praised the "good bloodlines" of Henry Ford.

He received criticism online for talking about the "bloodlines" of Ford, who had close ties to Adolph Hitler.

Jewish Action blasted it as "a dog-whistle to antiSemites and white nationalists."

Henry Ford was a Nazi sympathizer who wrote “The International Jew, the World’s Foremost Problem.”

Hitler called Ford an “inspiration” & gave him the highest Nazi medal for foreigners.

Trump praising Ford’s “good bloodlines” = a dog-whistle to antisemites & white nationalists. https://t.co/478q3Oq67r

