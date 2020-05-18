Trump says a doctor he’s ‘never heard of’ sent him a letter about hydroxychloroquine so he decided to take it
President Donald Trump says he started taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent contracting COVID-19 after a physician he doesn’t know and “never heard of” sent him a letter touting the anti-malaria medication.
Asked by a reporter if he started taking it because he’s “been exposed,” Trump quickly interjected, “No, not at all.”
“I’ve had so many letters from people, like the one I told you about, I got it last week, I’ll give you – would you like a copy of it? I’d love to give you – if you ask Mollie she’ll give you a copy of it. But this is a doctor he doesn’t want anything I don’t know him never heard of him. He treats people that are that we’re talking about and he said out of hundreds of people that he’s treated he hasn’t lost one. And he just wanted me to know about it. That’s all. He wasn’t saying, ‘Gee can I have dinner with you Mr. President? I’d like to come to the White House.’ Biut I’ve received many such letters.”
Trump also said, “I want the people of this nation to feel good. I don’t want them being sick.”
The FDA has warned against taking hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus outside of a hospital setting.
Presymptomatic virus patients can contaminate environments: study
Coronavirus was detected on several surfaces in hotel rooms where two presymptomatic Chinese students were quarantined before being diagnosed with the disease, according to a study released on Monday.
For the study, published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), researchers in China examined the hotel rooms of the two students, who returned to China from studying abroad on March 19 and March 20.
They did not display any virus symptoms at the time and were transferred to a hotel for 14 days of quarantine.
On the morning of the second day in quarantine, they remained presymptomatic but both tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized.
