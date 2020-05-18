Trump says a doctor he’s ‘never heard of’ sent him a letter about hydroxychloroquine so he decided to take it

President Donald Trump says he started taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent contracting COVID-19 after a physician he doesn’t know and “never heard of” sent him a letter touting the anti-malaria medication.

Asked by a reporter if he started taking it because he’s “been exposed,” Trump quickly interjected, “No, not at all.”

“I’ve had so many letters from people, like the one I told you about, I got it last week, I’ll give you – would you like a copy of it? I’d love to give you – if you ask Mollie she’ll give you a copy of it. But this is a doctor he doesn’t want anything I don’t know him never heard of him. He treats people that are that we’re talking about and he said out of hundreds of people that he’s treated he hasn’t lost one. And he just wanted me to know about it. That’s all. He wasn’t saying, ‘Gee can I have dinner with you Mr. President? I’d like to come to the White House.’ Biut I’ve received many such letters.”

Trump also said, “I want the people of this nation to feel good. I don’t want them being sick.”

The FDA has warned against taking hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus outside of a hospital setting.

