Trump says coronavirus will ‘go away without a vaccine’
During a meeting with GOP lawmakers on Friday, President Donald Trump suggested that developing a vaccine for coronavirus might be unnecessary because it will “go away” on its own.
“I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests,” said Trump. “This is going to go away without a vaccine, it’s gonna go away, and we’re not going to see it again, hopefully, after a period of time. You may have some flare-ups.”
He then qualified his statement, adding he wasn’t saying it would go away this year.
