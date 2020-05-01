Trump says ex-aide Flynn to be ‘exonerated’ despite guilty plea
Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump said Thursday that his former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying about his Russia contacts, would be absolved by a Washington court, calling FBI investigators in his case “filthy cops.”Trump said fresh documents that surfaced in Flynn’s case showed he was mistreated and should be freed by a court currently weighing his sentence.”He’s in the process of being exonerated. If you look at those notes from yesterday, that was total exoneration,” said Trump.”These were dirty, filthy cops at the top of the FBI.””Now we…
Iran says Germany to face consequences over Hezbollah ban
Iran has slammed Germany's ban on the activities of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement on its soil, saying it would face consequences for its decision to give in to Israeli and US pressure.
Germany branded Hezbollah a "Shiite terrorist organisation" on Thursday, with dozens of police and special forces storming mosques and associations across the country linked to the Lebanese militant group.
In a statement issued overnight, Iran's foreign ministry said the ban ignores "realities in West Asia".
The Islamic republic said the move was based solely on the goals of the "propaganda machine of the Zionists and America's confused regime".
Expansion of Fed lending program blasted as bailout for ‘toxic and reckless’ fossil fuel industry
"Rescuing fossil fuel production is absolutely the wrong direction for public health amid a global pandemic."
The Federal Reserve came under fire Thursday for expanding its emergency Main Street Lending Program in a way that, as the watchdog group Public Citizen warned, "could allow failing, highly indebted oil and gas companies to borrow money at low rates."
COVID-19
At least 10 existing drugs could weaken COVID-19, study says
At least 10 different drug compounds ranging from cancer therapies to antipsychotics and antihistamines may be effective at preventing the new coronavirus from multiplying in the body, according to a multidisciplinary study conducted by a team of scientists in the United States and France
The researchers mapped the human proteins the virus interacts with inside the body when it infects cells and makes copies of itself, then looked for compounds that could block the virus from using those proteins.
The result showed that 47 compounds in cell cultures had the desired effect, at least 10 of which are already in approved drugs or being studied for diverse conditions, but could be repurposed against COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.