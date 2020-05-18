Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump says he is ‘surprised’ after Attorney General Barr declines to prosecute Obama

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was a “little surprised” by Attorney General Bill Barr’s decision not to criminally prosecute former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump was asked about the attorney general’s remarks at a roundtable with restaurant owners.

The president took the opportunity to insist that the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election was a “double standard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think if it was me, I think they would do it,” Trump told reporters. “But for them, maybe they’re not going to. I’m surprised because Obama knew everything that was happening. I don’t think Obama knows where he is in a lot of ways.”

“I think Obama and Biden knew about it,” he added. “They were participants.”

Watch the video below from the White House.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump takes another ominous step toward dictatorship

Published

1 min ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Step by ominous step, Donald Trump is eliminating or blocking every Constitutional check and balance on his administration so that he can evade accountability for his corrupt administration.

The only path still open to save America from becoming an autocracy is the ballot box in November. Even there Trump is working to rig the election with help from his Secretary of State and various elected Republican leaders.

On national television, he has declared his willingness to accept help from Moscow and Beijing, which would violate criminal law. But as Trump dismantles the mechanisms Congress created to ensure Executive branch integrity, who can stop him?

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s economic advisers keep trying to downplay expectations for post-coronavirus economy: columnist

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has promised that the stock market will surge even bigger and better than ever, but his staff is trying to downplay the predictions to manage expectations.

“We’re going to have tremendously low unemployment,” Trump said on Feb. 26. “But this would have, you know, an impact on GDP. But we’re still very, very — we’re doing great.”

A Washington Post column by The Fix's JM Rieger cited an interview with Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro who spoke to ABC.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

No vaccine for baloney: Trump spin runs head-on to pandemic reality

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Since January, President Donald Trump has alternately minimized the risks of the coronavirus, oversold his administration’s response and exaggerated possible treatments and vaccines, all while lashing out against experts who dare buck the line of the moment.Friday was par for the course, with a Rose Garden announcement of “Operation Warp Speed” — uniting the Departments of Health and Human Services and Defense to produce a vaccine as early as year’s end. Good luck, good scientists, but beware the hypeman’s promises.This press conference came, surely coincidentally, the day after Dr. Rick Brigh... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image