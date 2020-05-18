Trump says he is ‘surprised’ after Attorney General Barr declines to prosecute Obama

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was a “little surprised” by Attorney General Bill Barr’s decision not to criminally prosecute former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump was asked about the attorney general’s remarks at a roundtable with restaurant owners.

The president took the opportunity to insist that the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election was a “double standard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think if it was me, I think they would do it,” Trump told reporters. “But for them, maybe they’re not going to. I’m surprised because Obama knew everything that was happening. I don’t think Obama knows where he is in a lot of ways.”

“I think Obama and Biden knew about it,” he added. “They were participants.”

Watch the video below from the White House.