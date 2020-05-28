Quantcast
Trump says he wishes he could shut down Twitter as he signs ‘free speech’ executive order

18 mins ago

According to a draft order viewed by news outlets, President Trump is directing federal agencies to clarify the scope of a law that protects social media platforms from liability for illegal content posted by users and allows them to remove posts they deem to be misinformation.

“We’re here today to defend free speech from one of the greatest dangers,” the president reportedly said.

According to Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, Trump told him that if it were legal, he’d shut down Twitter altogether.

“Trump says if Twitter were not honorable he would shut it down if that were legally possible,” Mason tweeted.


Trump says he wishes he could shut down Twitter as he signs 'free speech' executive order

17 mins ago

May 28, 2020

Trump nominates Clarence Thomas' wife to co-manage the Library of Congress Trust Fund: report

29 mins ago

May 28, 2020

On Thursday, The Daily Beast's Sam Stein reported that President Donald Trump is nominating Virginia Thomas to serve on the Library of Congress Trust Fund board of directors.

Trump just nominated Virginia Thomas, longtime conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to be a Member of the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board.

— Sam Stein (@samstein) May 28, 2020

Trump is desperate and clinging to anything he can use — including overt threats of violence

45 mins ago

May 28, 2020

Donald Trump, by design, is a chaos monster who shovels crap out faster than people can process it. Unencumbered by normal human qualities like empathy or conscience, Trump can bounce from one awful behavior from another — grifting, sexual assault and harassment, racism, lying, conspiracy-mongering, criminal schemes — with astonishing speed, doing more wicked deeds in a day that what most aspiring villains can accomplish in a year or even a lifetime.

This article was originally published at Salon

