Trump says he wishes he could shut down Twitter as he signs ‘free speech’ executive order

According to a draft order viewed by news outlets, President Trump is directing federal agencies to clarify the scope of a law that protects social media platforms from liability for illegal content posted by users and allows them to remove posts they deem to be misinformation.

“We’re here today to defend free speech from one of the greatest dangers,” the president reportedly said.

According to Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, Trump told him that if it were legal, he’d shut down Twitter altogether.

“Trump says if Twitter were not honorable he would shut it down if that were legally possible,” Mason tweeted.