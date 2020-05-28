Quantcast
Trump says voting by mail will ‘lead to the end’ of the Republican Party

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday evening, in an all-caps tweet, President Donald Trump once again attacked early voting — this time going so far to say that it could “lead to the end of our great Republican Party.”

Contrary to Trump’s claim, studies have shown that voting by mail does not actually benefit one party over the other.

Indeed, some solidly Republican states, like Utah, make extensive use of mail-in ballots, as do some swing states Republicans frequently win like Florida — where the president himself cast a mail-in ballot.


Trump to suppress votes in 2020 — by forcing a flood of disinformation on social media: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for The Daily Beast, national security reporter Spencer Ackerman and White House reporter Asawin Suebsaeng outlined the potential consequences of President Donald Trump's new executive order targeting social media platforms.

"Trump is trying to push a lasting structural change upon the internet, one that internet-freedom advocates fear will entrench a disincentive for any social media company to block disinformation on their platform," they wrote. "And it comes after Twitter, an open sewer for disinformation, took a very meager step to stop Trump from suppressing the vote in November."

Extremism expert explains why ‘fascists and neo-Nazis’ are infiltrating protests against police violence

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

Fears are growing over right-wing provocateurs exploiting the protests of police violence as they seek to start a second civil war in America, that they call the "boogaloo."

"The Minneapolis protests this week—which resulted in fires and broken windows and reports of at least one adjacent shooting death—aren’t just drawing racial justice activists. They’re attracting attention from heavily-armed forces on the right. Some of them, members of a growing white supremacist movement, openly hope to co-opt the protests to start a race war," The Daily Beast reported Thursday. "Others claim to make common cause with anti-police protesters, but may be inclined to turn guns on protesters when they appear to threaten private property."

Republican explains why he won’t wear a mask: ‘It’s part of the dehumanization of the children of God’

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday, CNN spoke with GOP lawmakers who refuse to wear masks — and one of the more colorful responses came from Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA).

"Can you smell through that mask?" said Higgins. "Then you're not stopping any sort of a virus. It's part of the dehumanization of the children of God. You're participating in it by wearing a mask."

"What you're wearing is a bacteria trap; it's not helping your health or anybody else's," Higgins added.

In reality, medical experts have broadly recommended wearing face masks not to protect yourself from coronavirus, but to suppress transmission to other people in case you are carrying the virus without symptoms. COVID-19 spreads from particles carried by coughing, sneezing, or exhaling, and can be present before symptoms begin — or even if they never develop.

