Trump seeking to start holding rallies again and even possibly profit off pandemic with idea straight from SNL
The Donald Trump re-election campaign is seeking to start holding rallies again and even to possibly profit off the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing guidelines – including mask wearing – the president’s CDC has mandated.
“The campaign has ordered red, Trump-branded face masks for supporters, according to people familiar with the matter,” The Wall Street Journal reports. “Campaign officials have discussed giving away the masks at events or in return for donations, one of the people said.”
MarketWatch this week reported “Trump said he plans to resume official travel with a trip to Arizona next week. And he said he’s hoping to hold mass campaign rallies in the coming months with thousands of supporters, even though medical experts have said there is little hope of having a vaccine by then.”
As some have noticed, the MAGA mask idea seems to first have appeared in a “Saturday Night Live” skit from February:
