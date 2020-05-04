Trump sees Fox News as disloyal — and wants to ‘take down’ the network: report

On Monday, Vanity Fair reported that a group tied to Donald Trump Jr. is seeking a stake in the far-right network One America News — and that the whole thing is a ploy for the president to “take down” Fox News in favor of a more loyal conservative outlet.
“Trump loves that many Fox hosts are his loudest cheerleaders—but any deviation from Trumpian orthodoxy he views as betrayal,” reported Gabriel Sherman. “He sees himself as responsible for the network’s continued ratings success, and expects to be treated as such. In private, Trump reminds friends that Fox tried to derail his campaign during the 2016 Republican primary, and he vents that Fox owes its record ratings to him.”
“According to sources, an investor group aligned with his son Don Jr. and the Dallas-based Hicks family has acquired a major stake in One America News Network, the fledgling conservative cable-news channel that features hosts like Jack Posobiec, a chief promoter of the Pizzagate conspiracy,” continued the report.
“[RNC co-chair] Tommy Hicks and Don Jr. have been looking to buy a station for Trump TV,” one source told Sherman. “This is all about building a Fox competitor. Trump is really aiming to take down Fox.”
Another source has told Sherman that Hicks stepped down from the family business when he took a job with the Republican Party, and has no involvement in this deal.
