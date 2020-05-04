Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump sees Fox News as disloyal — and wants to ‘take down’ the network: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, Vanity Fair reported that a group tied to Donald Trump Jr. is seeking a stake in the far-right network One America News — and that the whole thing is a ploy for the president to “take down” Fox News in favor of a more loyal conservative outlet.

“Trump loves that many Fox hosts are his loudest cheerleaders—but any deviation from Trumpian orthodoxy he views as betrayal,” reported Gabriel Sherman. “He sees himself as responsible for the network’s continued ratings success, and expects to be treated as such. In private, Trump reminds friends that Fox tried to derail his campaign during the 2016 Republican primary, and he vents that Fox owes its record ratings to him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to sources, an investor group aligned with his son Don Jr. and the Dallas-based Hicks family has acquired a major stake in One America News Network, the fledgling conservative cable-news channel that features hosts like Jack Posobiec, a chief promoter of the Pizzagate conspiracy,” continued the report.

“[RNC co-chair] Tommy Hicks and Don Jr. have been looking to buy a station for Trump TV,” one source told Sherman. “This is all about building a Fox competitor. Trump is really aiming to take down Fox.”

Another source has told Sherman that Hicks stepped down from the family business when he took a job with the Republican Party, and has no involvement in this deal.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump sees Fox News as disloyal — and wants to ‘take down’ the network: report

Published

1 min ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

On Monday, Vanity Fair reported that a group tied to Donald Trump Jr. is seeking a stake in the far-right network One America News — and that the whole thing is a ploy for the president to "take down" Fox News in favor of a more loyal conservative outlet.

"Trump loves that many Fox hosts are his loudest cheerleaders—but any deviation from Trumpian orthodoxy he views as betrayal," reported Gabriel Sherman. "He sees himself as responsible for the network’s continued ratings success, and expects to be treated as such. In private, Trump reminds friends that Fox tried to derail his campaign during the 2016 Republican primary, and he vents that Fox owes its record ratings to him."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ann Coulter says Trump clearly wasn’t to blame for Family Dollar shooting — because the perp was Black

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

On Friday, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan was fatally shot after telling a customer to wear a protective face mask.

In response to bereaved Parkland father Fred Guttenberg demanding President Donald Trump take responsibility for having cheered on the armed lockdown protesters in Michigan, and to consider whether that endorsement had any role in the violence, right-wing author Ann Coulter replied on Twitter that Trump couldn't possibly have been the cause of the shooting.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The United States is the only country in the world that hasn’t seen it’s COVID-19 death arc down

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

States around the country are beginning to reopen bars, beaches, restaurants, salons and other establishments where people tend to congregate in large numbers. While most states are promising that there must be social distancing and masks, the reality is that the United States hasn't done enough to stop the steady climb of COVID-19 death.

Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake revealed charts of the fatality rate in the United States compared to other countries experiencing huge waves of coronavirus infection. While other countries, like Italy and France, have managed to get their per-capita curve arc somewhat. The United States has not.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image