Trump signs executive order greenlighting ‘corporate takeover of our oceans while they hope we aren’t paying attention’
“Trump is exploiting a public health crisis to help an industry known for pumping diseases and antibiotics into oceans.”
President Donald Trump issued an executive order late Thursday that environmentalists warned will accelerate the corporate exploitation of oceans by relaxing regulations on and streamlining the construction of industrial offshore aquaculture facilities, which critics deride as “floating factory farms” that pump pollution and diseases into public waters.
The Don’t Cage Our Ocean Coalition, which was formed to oppose ocean industrial fish farming, said in a statement that Trump’s Executive Order on Promoting American Seafood Competitiveness and Economic Growth “mandates federal agencies to craft a program for rapid authorization of industrial offshore aquaculture facilities, which use giant floating cages to cultivate finfish, allowing toxic pollution to flow into open waters.”
“The federal government should strengthen local food security during this health crisis by supporting sustainable seafood, rather than allowing corporations to pollute the ecosystems we depend on.”
—Marianne Cufone, environmental attorney
Rosanna Marie Neil, policy counsel for Northwest Atlantic Marine Alliance, a member of the coalition, said the Trump White House is “supporting the corporate takeover of our oceans while they hope we aren’t paying attention.”
Environmental attorney Marianne Cufone similarly accused Trump of exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic to “push through dangerous short-cuts to regulatory processes, while communities struggle to stay healthy, pay rent, and put food on the table.”
“The federal government should strengthen local food security during this health crisis by supporting sustainable seafood,” said Cufone, “rather than allowing corporations to pollute the ecosystems we depend on.”
BREAKING: In the middle of a public health pandemic, Trump just issued an executive order to bolster aquaculture — an industry that has pumped antibiotics, chemicals, disease and fish waste into our oceans.#DontCageOurOceanhttps://t.co/qyPUUITtL2
— Friends of the Earth (@foe_us) May 7, 2020
Trump is exploiting a public health crisis to help an industry known for pumping diseases & antibiotics into oceans.#DontCageOurOcean https://t.co/RAGOoEAR2T
— Friends of the Earth (@foe_us) May 7, 2020
Trump’s executive order Thursday was just the latest step the president has taken amid the coronavirus pandemic to loosen regulations on polluting industries. In late March, as Common Dreams reported, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a sweeping suspension of pollution regulations and empowered the fossil fuel industry to police itself indefinitely.
Environmental groups sued the EPA over the move, which they condemned as a “free pass for polluters.”
In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal Thursday, White House advisers Joe Grogan and Peter Navarro touted Trump’s aquaculture executive order as a step toward making the U.S. “the world’s seafood superpower.”
“President Trump’s executive order creates a task force to enact policies that encourage fair and reciprocal trade for America’s seafood industry, and strengthens enforcement of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing,” Grogan and Navarro wrote.
But environmentalists cautioned that the order simply hands U.S. mega-corporations more power to plunder oceans without oversight, imperiling local fishing communities and the health of public waters.
“It is outrageous and unethical for the federal government to use the current public health crisis to bolster this polluting industry,” Hallie Templeton, senior oceans campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said in a statement. “Now is the time to prioritize our health, security, sustainable food systems, and American farmers and fishermen, not corporations.”
Breaking Banner
Morning Joe blows up ‘laughable’ GOP claims to be the ‘party of life’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blew up Republican claims to be the "party of life" after President Donald Trump surrendered the lives of American seniors to the coronavirus.
The president has tossed aside his administration's own guidelines on easing social distancing measures in hopes of restarting the wrecked economy, and the "Morning Joe" host said the move was premature, misguided and irresponsible.
"It's about politics -- it's not about health, it's not about safety," Scarborough said. "It's really not about the economy. He's going to make the economy even worse by doing this. You know, he did say one thing that was correct. When he said he was going to open up the United States, open up these businesses, try to force these businesses to open up, I think a lot of them weren't going to because they don't want to die, and they don't want their customers to die. But he said, quote, 'There will be more deaths.' Yes, we're going to open up the economy and, quote, 'There will be more deaths.'"
Breaking Banner
Jaw-dropping percentage of Brooklyn residents arrested for breaking social distancing are Black
The Brooklyn district attorney's office this week released statistics about the enforcement of social distancing guidelines -- and it found that more than 87 percent of people arrested for breaking the guidelines were black.
The New York Times reports that stats from the Brooklyn DA's office show that "the police arrested 40 people for social-distancing violations from March 17 through May 4" and that "35 people were black, four were Hispanic and one was white."
Breaking Banner
‘Dangerous’: Legal experts blast ‘corrupt’ Bill Barr’s ‘shadow pardon’ for Flynn
Legal experts from across the spectrum are responding to the stunning news that Attorney General Bill Barr has dropped all charges against former Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.
Flynn had long ago pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia and what he told Vice President Mike Pence. He also acted as a paid, unregistered foreign agent for Turkey while serving on the Trump campaign and on the Trump transition team. Flynn infamously was texting his business partners while standing on the dais as just-sworn in President Donald Trump was delivering his inaugural address, allegedly texting a business partner "to say that a joint plan between Russia and Flynn’s business allies to build nuclear power plants in the Middle East was 'good to go.'"